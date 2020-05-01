May 1, 2020

CS: May 2020

Pinot Noir (2017s and 2018s)

PANEL PICK >> Domaine Roy & Fils 2017 Incline Estate Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Aromas of light-roasted coffee, mushrooms, salty sea breeze and raspberry segue into flavors of cranberry, rhubarb, smoked meat, nutty notes and

refreshing acid. This wine screams for charcuterie. $60; 542 cases

www.domaineroy.com

Utopia Vineyard 2017 Clone 777 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge

Aromas of cherry, Dr Pepper, cola nut, vanillin and white flowers mingle, giving way to a seamless palate repeating cherry and cola notes in a creamy texture ending with a pleasant tang. $65; 94 cases

www.utopiawine.com

Panther Creek Cellars 2018 Winemaker’s Cuvée, Willamette Valley

Scented with red plum, vanilla bean and a wisp of spearmint, the wine tastes of baked cherry, plum and boysenberry with balanced acid, a mid-weight feel and a flavorful finish of orange oil. $25; 2,220 cases

www.panthercreekcellars.com

Lenné Estate 2018 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Cheerwine (a Southern wild cherry-flavored soda) mixes with black tea and honeysuckle for a memorable nose. The texture feels creamy, and the taste is layered with bright cherry and strawberry flavors taking center stage. $45; 150 cases

www.lenneestate.com

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Hazelnuts, anise and strawberry fruit leather combine for a scent-sational start. The palate presents a pleasantly tart summer medley of strawberry and unripe blackberry, bright acidity and an undertone of minerality. $50; 49 cases

www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

King Estate 2018 Inscription Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Earthy leather meets wet asphalt, black licorice and cherry on the nose. On the palate, red fruits rule with rhubarb, cherry and red plum, plus a touch of rich coffee. Acids are firm and tannins are grippy. The perfect food companion. $20; 10,000 cases

www.kingestate.com

Firesteed 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

The smell of sweet leather with a dusting of cinnamon and cardamom waft from the glass. The palate offers firm acid and concentrated raspberry with a slate undertone. $16.99; 75,000 cases

www.firesteed.com



Youngberg Hill 2017 Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A soft nose of baking spices, vanilla and a hint of talc powder lead to a palate of dark fruit — blackcurrant, blackberry — and fine-grained oak tannins adding delicious complexity. $35; 660 cases

www.youngberghill.com