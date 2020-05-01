CS: May 2020
Pinot Noir (2017s and 2018s)
PANEL PICK >> Domaine Roy & Fils 2017 Incline Estate Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills
Aromas of light-roasted coffee, mushrooms, salty sea breeze and raspberry segue into flavors of cranberry, rhubarb, smoked meat, nutty notes and
refreshing acid. This wine screams for charcuterie. $60; 542 cases
Utopia Vineyard 2017 Clone 777 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge
Aromas of cherry, Dr Pepper, cola nut, vanillin and white flowers mingle, giving way to a seamless palate repeating cherry and cola notes in a creamy texture ending with a pleasant tang. $65; 94 cases
Panther Creek Cellars 2018 Winemaker’s Cuvée, Willamette Valley
Scented with red plum, vanilla bean and a wisp of spearmint, the wine tastes of baked cherry, plum and boysenberry with balanced acid, a mid-weight feel and a flavorful finish of orange oil. $25; 2,220 cases
Lenné Estate 2018 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton
Cheerwine (a Southern wild cherry-flavored soda) mixes with black tea and honeysuckle for a memorable nose. The texture feels creamy, and the taste is layered with bright cherry and strawberry flavors taking center stage. $45; 150 cases
Bluebird Hill Cellars 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
Hazelnuts, anise and strawberry fruit leather combine for a scent-sational start. The palate presents a pleasantly tart summer medley of strawberry and unripe blackberry, bright acidity and an undertone of minerality. $50; 49 cases
King Estate 2018 Inscription Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
Earthy leather meets wet asphalt, black licorice and cherry on the nose. On the palate, red fruits rule with rhubarb, cherry and red plum, plus a touch of rich coffee. Acids are firm and tannins are grippy. The perfect food companion. $20; 10,000 cases
Firesteed 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
The smell of sweet leather with a dusting of cinnamon and cardamom waft from the glass. The palate offers firm acid and concentrated raspberry with a slate undertone. $16.99; 75,000 cases
Youngberg Hill 2017 Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
A soft nose of baking spices, vanilla and a hint of talc powder lead to a palate of dark fruit — blackcurrant, blackberry — and fine-grained oak tannins adding delicious complexity. $35; 660 cases