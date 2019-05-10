May 1, 2019

Pinot Noir

Tantalizing taste of ’16s and ’17s

ADEA 2016 Fisher Family Estate Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

A lovely, light nose with tea leaves, cherry, a wisp of raspberry and sweet vanilla. Complex yet easy to drink with well-integrated flavors, offering the textural astringency of black tea balanced with the bright lightness of floral notes and candied cherry throughout. $50; 222 cases

Apolloni Vineyards 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A lovely expression from beginning to end. A bouquet of spring blossoms — sweet Daphne odora — with raspberry and balancing forest aromas wafts from the glass. The scents meld into flavors of blackberry jam, cedar, cherry and spice with a lingering, velvety dark chocolate finish. $34; 517 cases

Jezebel 2017 Pinot Noir, Oregon

A savory representation with smoky bonfire and lightly charred aromas, stewed plums, dark earth, fresh mushrooms and sweet cherries with vanilla bean. Tame alcohol and balanced structure make this easy to drink, and complex flavors of tart cherry, savory sauce, and bitter dark chocolate lend interest. $18; 2,740 cases

Parkhurst Wine Cellars 2016 Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

A decadent nose of cola, dark raspberry, toasted cinnamon stick, rhubarb, strawberry and honey butter leads to a pleasant experience at first sip. A “Goldilocks” wine of “just right” proportions. Dusty milk-chocolatey cocoa powder defines the texture and flavor along with dried cherry and a hint of fresh mint. $40; 112 cases

R Stuart & Co. 2017 Big Fire Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Floral and fruity with aromas of violets, fresh red cherries, elderberry and sweet herbs balanced by a dusty minerality. Juicy, bright acidity gives this wine verve and light as the fresh red cherry flavors continue on the palate along with rhubarb and citrusy tangerine. $19; 8,000 cases

Stave & Stone Wine Estate 2016 Annala Vineyard Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Aromas invite with scents of cola, cinnamon, yeast, sweet pipe tobacco, condensed cherry, dark plum and dusty cocoa. Creamy and round on the palate, the cocoa continues with stewed plums, tart cranberry, aromatic violets and earthy leather. $42; 180 cases

Tyee Wine Cellars 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

The aromas of blooming season and warmer weather include strawberry, concentrated cherry, raspberry and sweet honeysuckle nectar. The palate, while more richly concentrated with cola and warm spice, maintains fruitiness with strawberry and plum fruit leather. Mild tannin provides structure. $28; 800 cases