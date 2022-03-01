March 1, 2022

CS: March 2022

The bold and the beautiful Bordeaux-style reds

Rocky Knoll Vineyard 2007 Claret, Rogue Valley

Enjoy older wines, but drink yours before they have a chance to mature? You are in luck. This library beauty is at its peak of development. Rich, earthy aromas reveal stewed cherry, salty sea air, pipe tobacco and the aroma of a well-heeled man’s study. Flavors of bay leaf, dried sweet cherry and an earthy savoriness spread across a loop of fully-integrated tannin and acidity leading to a lasting finish. (60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 36% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Franc) $26

Abacela 2018 Merlot, Umpqua Valley

A delightful mix of ripe fruit and green herbal notes. Bright boysenberry and sweet vanilla meet fresh pine needles on the nose with an earthy undertone. On the palate, expect vibrant cherry and boysenberry, plus warm cinnamon, cardamom and green tobacco leaf. Subtle tannin provides grip and balance with fresh acidity through a bitter orange-rind finish. $26

Spangler Vineyards 2016 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Oregon

Blackberry and vanilla add sweetness to aromas of green cedar and toasted almond. Blackberry repeats plus plum on the dark, fruity palate lifted by tart cranberry, bright acid, balanced tannin and finished with classic green bell pepper. $49

Cliff Creek Cellars 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Rogue Valley

The nose entices with robust espresso swirled with vanilla and balanced with the unmistakable scent of fresh wood shavings and an earthy mushroom note. Baked purple plum flavors mingle with chocolate and espresso bean heightened with sharp, fresh orange. $32

Quady North 2016 Cabernet Franc, Applegate Valley

Classic Cab Franc lovers, this wine was destined for you. Green pepper and tart cranberry appear on the nose and repeat on the palate. Zesty acidity and tart cherry layer with coffee, clean river rock minerality and charred Hatch chile. $35

Quady North 2018 Malbec, Rogue Valley

Smelling of cherry cordial minus the syrup — think milk chocolate, cherry, almond nougat — the wine’s palate showcases a high note of green pepper, mouthwatering acidity and an extended milk chocolate finish. $29

Spangler Vineyards 2017 Malbec, Southern Oregon

A vivid medley of garden-fresh herbs — oregano, thyme, bay, eucalyptus — joins a sweet suggestion of milk chocolate on the nose. The herbal notes repeat on the palate with the texture of milk chocolate, refreshing acidity and fruity blackberry. $32

Quady North 2016 Arsenal, Rogue Valley

An intriguing contrast between nose and palate, each delightful in their own way. Aromas of green pepper, cherry and salinity lead to a silky, smooth palate of pretty floral notes, stewed red fruit, vanilla and cocoa. Green pepper throughout with mouthwatering acidity in the long finish. (74% Cabernet Franc, 19% Merlot, 7% Malbec) $40