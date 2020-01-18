March 1, 2020

Cellar Selects: March 2020

Bordeaux-style reds

Wy’East 2015 Echo West Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

Complex and layered with earthy notes of leather and rich soil, sweet cherry and pipe tobacco, and the unmistakable spicy-sweet “greenness” of jalapeño jam. Aromas repeat and mingle on the palate with notes of cola, strawberry fruit leather and a smooth, melty chocolate texture. $32; 125 cases

Guzzo Family Vineyard 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Rogue Valley

A savory aroma presentation with a fresh dill, smoky salami, spicy cardamom and peppercorn medley, plus the sweetness of cherry tomatoes. Texture and structural balance define the palate with an indulgent feel of velvet, just the right amount of oak and a dark chocolate and cherry-flavored finish. $28; 36 cases

Hood Crest Winery 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

Sun-dried tomato, green pepper and dark cassis meet the flavor of briny black olives with a big, mouthwatering palate experience. Truly a pizza wine. $38; 143 cases

Résolu Cellars 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

A potpourri mix of dried florals and spice entice the nose. Blackberry and an orange-cranberry bitterness on the palate are balanced with grippy tannins, a silky, bright burst mid-palate and a smoky, toasty finish. $38; 75 cases

King Estate 2016 Weinbau Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley

A very pretty nose of rose petal, ripe strawberry and balancing, herbaceous oregano. Just as lovely on the palate with mouth-coating velvety tannins, acid counterpoints, sweet cherry and a cool hint of wintergreen. $54; 204 cases

Barrel 42 /Quady North 2015 Layne Vineyard Merlot, Applegate Valley

Deeply rich aromas of coffee, chocolate and blackberry predict a complex palate of cola, fresh-baked bread, dark chocolate, black tea leaf and stewed Marionberry on the finish. $42; 120 cases

Hood Crest Winery 2016 Malbec, Columbia Valley

Pleasantly aromatic with red plum, fresh watermelon, mint and perfumed lilac. Layered and fun flavors of blueberry, plum, spicy black pepper and star anise, savory smoke, mild milk chocolate, and a salty, roasted nut finish. $60; 180 cases