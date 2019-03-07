March 1, 2019

Bordeaux-style Big Reds

Cabs, Cab Francs, Merlot and more

Cliff Creek Cellars 2013 Cabernet Franc, Southern Oregon

A cooler-climate representation of Cab Franc with strawberry and fresh orange lending a lovely sweet scent to the expected Hatch chile aroma. Lighter fruit flavors continue on the palate with cranberry, fresh strawberry jam and soft velvety tannins. The structure both dries and refreshes, leaving a milk chocolate finish. $30; 204 cases

Kriselle Cellars 2015 Cabernet Franc, Rogue Valley

Savory throughout with roasted coffee, charred green pepper, bitter chocolate and tart orange. Flavors repeat on the palate with a well-integrated structure and zingy finish. $28; 250 cases

Hood Crest 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

Aromas range from fruity to savory to sweet as orange, rum raisin, vanilla, spicy red pepper and chocolate meld into an intriguing nose. Dark yet sweetly tart flavors take center stage on the palate with notes of clove, stewed plum and sharp orange mellowed by bitter chocolate. $68; 150 cases

Delfino 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Umpqua Valley

Green pepper and red fruit intertwine with deeper scents of leather, chocolate and fig. This depth continues on the palate with a repeat of earthy leather and savory dark chocolate, plus a fruity twist of stewed plum and concentrated cherry juice. Extremely well-balanced structure with just enough acid and tannin, and a cocoa-dusted finish. $33; 225 cases

Marshall Davis 2016 Seven Hills Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley

Friendly, fruity sweetness meets sound tannic structure. A mix of blueberry and vanilla, with savory cola, earth and rooibos tea, wafts from the glass. The palate is simultaneously bright with fresh, sweet flavors of blueberry and drying with grippy tannin. $39; 200 cases

Eola Hills Wine Cellars 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Oregon

This wine could only be described as cozy. Warm spice, toasty oak, orange bitters, cocktail cherry, vanilla and pipe tobacco on a pronounced nose just beg for a plush chair and a fire. The nose turns out to be a great advertisement for the palate. Black pepper, vanilla bean, sweet pipe tobacco and a toasty, woody end. Softly integrated, the wine warms you from the inside. $20; 500 cases

Eola Hills Wine Cellars 2014 Merlot, Oregon

Soft and fruity with a balancing acidity. Expect inviting aromas of cherry, orange, honeysuckle, cinnamon, toast, cocktail cherry and milk chocolate. The palate delivers with vanilla, cherry and dried fig. Milk chocolate reappears with a velvety cocoa texture. $14; 1,260 cases

Guzzo Family Vineyard NV Loco Red Blend, Rogue Valley

A pleasing blend of dried culinary green herbal notes — mint, eucalyptus, bay leaf — sweetened with the densely sweet aromas of cocktail cherry and finished off with nougat and almond. The eucalyptus repeats on the palate with earthy, sweet prune, bitter chocolate and green pepper. Boasting a well-integrated structure, this wine is both easy to drink and intriguing. $26; 44 cases

Hood Crest NV 5,215 Miles Red Wine, Columbia Gorge

Lively, fruity and pretty, the wine offers aromas of blueberry and dried plum, as well as sweet vanilla and an inviting wisp of white flowers. Blueberry plays with strawberry on the palate, licorice lends an earthy herby sweetness and a dash of spicy white pepper enlivens the flavors through a bright, enduring finish. $28; 240 cases