June 1, 2021

CS: June 2021

For Porch or Pairing: Versatile Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc

Red Hills Cellars 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Rogue Valley

Loads of tangy, sweet blood orange mingle with tart lime, mellow cantaloupe, warm spice and sharp pine needles. These scents repeat on the rich, full-bodied palate, joined by jasmine and a sweet peachiness that escalates mid-palate through the finish. A puckery acidity adds to the exceptional texture. $20; 70 cases

La Randonnée 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

Aromatic spring lilacs and sweet peaches meet a fresh zip of lime and minerality. Green apple tartness transitions to rounder stone fruit and an incredibly lengthy sweeter citrus flavor finish. Creamy throughout with balancing mineral notes. $24; 50 cases

Season Cellars 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Southern Oregon

Fruity, sweet aromas reminiscent of peach crumble — peach, vanilla, butter and brown sugar. Delightfully dry, full-bodied palate tastes balanced with minerality, fresh pine, white lilac and a tart green apple-grapefruit finish. $22; 28 cases

Sweet Cheeks Winery 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Southern Oregon

Beautifully floral nose with honeysuckle, deep amber honey, nectarine and ripe honeydew melon. On the palate, dry and clean with a silky mouthfeel and flavors of Granny Smith apple, minerality and a tart, salt-sprinkled lime slice finish that make you thirst for more. $27; 1,066 cases

Reustle-Prayer Rock 2020 Estate Selection Sauvignon Blanc, Umpqua Valley

Petrol aromas harmonize with a duet of pineapple and orange — think Juicy Fruit gum. Aromas repeat on the palate, plus lemon balm, a flash of acidity and a grassy fresh finish. $26; 272 cases

King Estate 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Oregon

Delicate on the nose with sweet honeysuckle and peach, tart lime, and the salty toastiness of unbuttered white popcorn. Green flavors of grass, green apple, honeydew rind, and a note of spice. $19; 2,700 cases

Iris Vineyards 2020 Steelhead Run Vineyard Viognier, Applegate Valley

Imagine a white chocolate, blonde roast latte with a touch of stone fruit. This concoction of aromas carries to a creamy palate with marzipan, spicy florals, salinity and a fresh orange juice finish. $25.99; 128 cases

Griffin Creek 2019 Viognier, Rogue Valley

Distinct aromas of Bananas Foster sprinkled with freshly grated nutmeg and cardamom waft from the glass. On the palate, the banana progresses from green to ripe. Full-bodied with a lift of salty lime and warm baking spice on a nutty finish. $35; 292 cases

Weisinger Family Winery 2019 Avra Vineyard Viognier, Rogue Valley

Sweet meadow scents of hay, clover, grass and florals mix with more concentrated marzipan and vanilla. Marzipan repeats on the creamy, full-bodied palate with allspice, wet rock, lemon and a tart squeeze of lime at the end. $28; 110 cases