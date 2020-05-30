June 1, 2020

CS: June 2020

Getting-it-right Rhône- and Loire-style whites

Quady North 2018 Pistoleta, Rogue Valley

A Southern Rhône-inspired white blend (Roussanne, Marsanne, Viognier, Grenache Blanc) highlighting so many wonderful flavors. The nose is a fruit salad medley — orange, pineapple, melon, peach — with sweet pea florals, fresh lemongrass and wax. On the palate, discover a whole other layer with kiwi, lime, honeysuckle straight from the vine and the refreshing astringent sweetness of green apple. $19; 1,100 cases. www.quadynorth.com

Oak Knoll 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley

A classic Sauvignon Blanc with green and tropical notes. Fruity aromas of pear, juicy pineapple, lemon/lime and tart grapefruit blend with a hint of petrol. Tart and dry on the palate with fresh grass, green apple and clean river-rock minerality. $24; 125 cases. www.oakknollwinery.com

Melrose 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Umpqua Valley

Perhaps this wine had a date with Gewürz and a little perfume rubbed off? A whiff reveals floral notes of orange blossom and lilac mixed with pineapple. A taste shows sweet, floral and spiced flavors atop a dry mineral- and lime-touched structure. $25; 225 cases. www.melrosevineyards.com

Quady North 2017 Eevee’s Vineyard Grenache Blanc, Applegate Valley

Savory aromas of petrol, yeasty soft white rolls and sweet, sharp lemon lead to a clean, solid palate. Tart and mineral-driven with orange pith, green apple, grapefruit and lemon. $22.50; 150 cases. www.quadynorth.com

King Estate 2018 Quail Run Vineyards Roussanne-Marsanne, Rogue Valley

Spicy white clover, yellow apple and salty toasted grain — think Wheat Thins — create interesting aromas. Yellow apple repeats on the palate and is met with buttery brioche, tempered with salted minerality. Refreshing finish with an acidic burst. $28; 262 cases. www.kingestate.com

King Estate 2018 Quail Run Vineyards Viognier, Rogue Valley

Aromas sweetened with perfumed lilac, pineapple and honeyed cereal — Honey Smacks — offer an introduction to a pleasantly dry palate with lemony tartness. $26; 462 cases. www.kingestate.com

Quady North 2018 Steel Ox Viognier, Applegate Valley

Sweet, fresh orange blossom, clover honey and red apple join a complex accompaniment of hard cider. The slightly sour cider quality revisits the palate balancing sweet honey and pear in a mouthwatering experience. $24; 150 cases. www.quadynorth.com

Weisinger Family Winery 2019 Avra Vineyard Viognier, Rogue Valley

Such an enticing nose of sweet melon, ripe orange, fresh honeysuckle, hay and caramel popcorn. A little salty with a zingy acidy creates a backdrop for sweet peach flavors and a juicy orange finish. $26; 110 cases. www.weisingers.com