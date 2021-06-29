July 1, 2021

CS: July 2021

Slaking summer with cool rosés and white blends

2Hawk Winery 2019 Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley

Proving rosés can be complex, this blush pink rosé of Grenache presents cherry, strawberry, red apple, lime zest and watermelon rind aromas. Repeating on the palate, these flavors are warmly spiced with a hint of fresh, raw ginger finishing with sun-sweetened berries. $26; 227 cases

Airlie 2020 Seven White Wine, Willamette Valley

Muscat characteristics lead in this blend of seven varieties (Riesling, Müller-Thurgau, Pinot Blanc, Muscat Ottonel, Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay) with tropical, peach perfumes and a whiff of fresh grass. Melon and lime combine into a fruity sweetness, finishing dry with a mouth-coating, slightly oily texture. $18; 253 cases

King Estate 2019 Four Nobles Cuvée Blanc, Willamette Valley

The zippy scent of Muscat meets peach, fresh grass, lemon zest and sweet honeysuckle blooming on the vine. Dry on the palate with lime and grassy notes, plus wet-rock minerality and an orange-peel finish. (Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer, Muscat, Riesling) $30; 100 cases

Winter’s Hill 2018 Pearly Everlasting White Wine, Dundee Hills

Bright with aromas of spring sugar snap peas, lightly perfumed florals, lemon and a hint of melon. Refreshingly mineral-driven flavors impress with just-ripe peach, kiwi, light citrus and a clean, river-rock finish. (Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris) $29; 160 cases

Cooper Ridge Vineyard 2020 Ridgeview Cuvée, Umpqua Valley

Tart, refreshing and clean, this blend boasts zesty notes of lime and lemon verbena, coupled with sweet florals and salinity. The aromas repeat with zingy Granny Smith apple skin and a super bright finish. (Riesling, Viognier, Grüner Veltliner) $27; 150 cases

Dobbes Family Estate 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Syrah and Grenache, Oregon

Light salmon in color, the wine’s fruity nose of peach, cherry, strawberry and marzipan leads to a savory palate. Salty minerality, lime and blood orange zest continue across a long-lasting, full-flavored finish. $26; 350 cases

Viento 2020 Davidson Hill Vineyards Malbec Rosé, Columbia Gorge

Delicate ballet slipper pink, the rosé’s aromas of fresh strawberry, soft jasmine and candied fruit predict an off-dry palate. Sweet, juicy strawberry and tangerine balance with sweet, tart ruby red grapefruit over a lengthy, pleasantly fruity finish. $20; 102 cases

King Estate 2020 Pinot Noir Rosé, Willamette Valley

Light carnation pink in color, this pretty rosé smells of strawberry, marzipan and Rainier cherry. Juicy, sweet orange takes center stage on the palate with strawberry, minerality and lime tartness on the finish. $20; 1,800 cases

Cooper Ridge Vineyard 2020 Progressive Rosé, Umpqua Valley

The color of coral roses, the wine smells as sweet with tropical aromas of pineapple and fresh coconut melding with Hood strawberries and a lift of minerality. Rich, mouthwatering strawberry meets the juicy, sweet-tart quality of nectarine with stone fruit-flavored tannins and a clean, mineral salinity on the finish. (Syrah, Riesling, Viognier, Grüner Veltliner) $27; 170 cases