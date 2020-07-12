July 1, 2020

CS: July 2020

Rosés and white blends

Abacela 2019 Grenache Rosé, Umpqua Valley

Flower petal pink with aromas of melon and tart cherry, plus minerality and salinity. This profile repeats on a superbly balanced palate that starts lush and fleshy and finishes salty and cleanly refreshing. $19; 944 cases www.abacela.com

Red Hills Cellars 2019 Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley

A striking “ruby red slipper” hue. Delightfully spice-driven with cinnamon and anise on a fruity raspberry nose. White pepper and cinnamon reveal on the palate with a little tannic grip and a lingering cherry finish. $25; 175 cases www.redhillscellars.com

Cliff Creek Cellars 2019 Pink Pink Wine, Rogue Valley

Pale pink with scents of pretty orange blossoms, spring sweet peas and minerality. Fruity and pleasantly balanced, flavors reveal light cherry, strawberry, ruby red grapefruit and a hint of yellow apple. $16; 445 cases www.cliffcreek.com

Sweet Cheeks 2019 Dry Rosé of Pinot Noir/Syrah, Oregon

Pretty blush pink with aromas of strawberry, ruby red grapefruit and sweetened corn cereal. Fruity with a defined structure, the wine’s a touch sweet yet balanced with strawberry fruit acidity and a bit of tannic woodiness. $25; 280 cases www.sweetcheekswinery.com

King Estate 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Coral in color with the scent of tart cherry, strawberry and red “sangria cocktail” fruit. Fruity throughout, the palate begins with graham cracker and caramel apple sweetness, and finishes with the tanginess of green apple Jolly Rancher candy. $20; 4,000 cases www.kingestate.com

South Stage Cellars 2019 Romeo and Juliet Marsanne/Roussanne, Rogue Valley

An “early spring” profile, this Rhône-style blend offers earthy, green herbaceous aromas sweetened with Meyer lemon curd and the fresh vegetal notes of early sweet peas. The palate follows suit with the addition of pine flavors. Viscous but mouthwateringly bright, the wine finishes dry. $27; 140 cases www.southstagecellars.com

Season Cellars 2018 Transparency White Table Wine, Southern Oregon

This fun blend (50% Muller Thurgau, 35% Muscat, 15% Riesling) is sure to make you smile. Aromas of tart grapefruit, sweet orange, sunny peach, warm honeysuckle and prickly pine segue into a palate bursting with the refreshing spritz of lemon/lime, grapefruit, floral, pine and a balance of orange oil. $18; 210 cases www.seasoncellars.com

Rock Point NV River White, Oregon

Two distinctive grapes varieties (86% Riesling, 14% Muscat) form an aromatic, inviting blend. Sweet fruity notes of peach and pineapple meet baking aromas of toasted almond, marshmallow and butter. Petrol and evergreen forest add levity. The flavors repeat on a velvety palate with a spot of balanced sweetness and a caramel conclusion. $12.99; 900 cases www.rockpointwines.com