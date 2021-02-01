February 1, 2021

CS: February 2021

Non-Bordeaux-style big reds

Troon Vineyard 2018 Whole-Cluster Syrah, Applegate Valley

Cinnamon, cigar box, leather and concentrated blueberry combine into a deeply rich nose. Earthy flavors of coffee and leather are gripped by velvety tannins, receiving a lift of salinity as they meld into a plum jam sweetness on the finish. $45; 99 cases

Left Coast Estate 2017 Rotie Syrah, Willamette Valley

Attractive aromas fill the glass with dried cherry, lavender and smoke. Cranberry flavors start the taste experience, mellowing into a richer layer of cherry cola and ending with a kiss of orange. $48; 177 cases

Quady North 2018 “4-2,a” Syrah, Rogue Valley

A complex, spice-driven nose boasts herbaceous mint, green peppercorn, black cardamom and cherry. The silky smooth texture lush, the palate tastes of dark fruits: blackberry and Italian plum. A smidge of vanilla sweetens and notes of leather lend an earthier balance to a super lengthy finish. $25; 930 cases

Cliff Creek Cellars 2016 Syrah, Rogue Valley

Layered seductive aromas of fresh dill, blueberry, dark plum and blackberry marry with tobacco leaf and cedar. Aromas make a second appearance on the palate with a powdery soft texture and bit of milk chocolate richness. An easy drinker yet complex. $32; 162 cases

The Pines 1852 2017 McDuffee Vineyard Syrah, Columbia Gorge

Lean in for a better whiff of the subtle potpourri fragrances of dried flowers, orange and cinnamon stick. Richer and fruitier on the palate, orange reappears with a tart juicy raspberry spike and a drying tannin structure. $26; 152 cases

Iris Vineyards 2018 Steelhead Run Vineyard Syrah, Applegate Valley

Inky in appearance, the wine smells of blueberry, orange florals and raspberry Zinger tea; vanillin of fresh-cut wood shavings rounds out the nose. Bright, lively cherry, cranberry and citrus burst on the palate with a mouthwatering acidity and just enough tannin to back it up. $25.99; 100 cases

Quady North 2018 Swallow Hill Vineyard Grenache, Rogue Valley

Orange, cherry and florals combine into a fruity tea aroma. Easy-to-drink soft tannins carry flavors of blackberry tea through a cocoa, orange finish. $32; 56 cases

Remy Wines 2018 Kiona Vineyard Sangiovese

Cinnamon, red tea and candy apple predict an enticing wine, offering a subtle marriage of flavor and structure. Notes of orange, red tea, floral spice and dried fig swirl together as an escalating drying effect makes you thirst for more. $39; 96 cases

Pebblestone Cellars 2016 Ellis Vineyard Block 7 Tempranillo, Rogue Valley

Wintry notes of holiday baking spices, woody forests and dark fruits tickle the nose. These seasonal flavors repeat on a perfectly balanced palate, joined by rich black cherry and an acidic lift of blood orange zest. $30; 226 cases

Mt. Hood Winery 2018 Echo West Vineyard Tempranillo, Columbia Valley

A fun blend of cherry, light vanilla and deeper cola aromas leads to a palate superbly balanced with bright vibrant flavors of cherry and blood orange with a hint of cocoa. $34; 191 cases