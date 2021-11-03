December 1, 2021

CS: December 2021

Rich Pickings: Luscious lot of sparkling and dessert

Durant Vineyards 2018 Méthode Traditionnelle Brut, Dundee Hills

Light jewel-toned gold with a complex layering of flavors and aromas. Lemongrass shows freshness on the nose with the rich earthiness of sweet hay and stone fruit. Blood orange and rose balance a sharp lemon acidity. A fruity sensation of fleshy melon emerges mid-palate and transitions to a clean, wet stone finish of everlasting bubbles. $60; 256 cases

Apolloni Vineyards NV Method Italiano Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Stunning hue of an autumn sunset with a presentation just as pleasant and crisp. Light fruit notes of strawberry, watermelon and cranberry are dashed with the zing of white pepper. The aromas repeat and grow more pronounced on a tart, fresh palate with a pleasing prickly mousse. $38; 75 cases

Hyland Estates 2018 Méthode Champenoise Single-Vineyard Brut, McMinnville

A true shade of Champagne with warm marzipan, yellow apple and cream aromas. Dry but rich on the palate. Flavors of almond and marzipan are lifted by grapefruit acidity, petrol, saltiness and a lemon finish with continuing persistent bubbles. $58; 200 cases

Bernau Estate 2017 Méthode Champenoise Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley

Pretty with a ballet-slipper pink hue and rose-petal nose with notes of strawberry, tangerine and apricot. Peachy white tea and rose float on the finest of bubbles. Decadent, but not sweet, with a fresh orange-tangerine finish. $75; 736 cases

St. Innocent Winery 2016 Traditional Method Brut, Willamette Valley

Golden in every sense with a vibrant gleaming color and aromas of Rumpelstiltskin-quality sweet straw, amber honey, brioche and toasted grain. On the palate, a mouth-filling mousse reveals the fruity sweetness of golden raisin, toasted and honeyed cereal, and intense flavors of peach. $60; 125 cases

R. Stuart & Co. NV Klipsun Vineyard Cab Sauvignon Dessert Wine, Washington

Earthy aromas meet unsweetened cocoa, graham cracker and purple raisin on the nose. A perfect balance of sweetness on the palate as bitter cocoa combines with richer milk chocolate, vanilla, expensive cocktail cherry, and cinnamon sugar-dusted roasted nuts. $35; 33 cases

Remy Wines 2011 Beneficio 10-Year Barrel-Aged Barbera Dessert Wine, Washington

Soft, sweet scents of vanilla, cocoa and pipe tobacco blend with plum sauce, dried sugared dates and dried figs. The earthy, sweet dried fruits continue on the palate with cinnamon, candied apple, cocoa, smoky chipotle and a refreshing orange-juice finish. $35; 51 cases

Iris Vineyards 2018 Quinta Do Calice, Rogue Valley

An enveloping mix of warm aromas delivers a generous dash of cinnamon and clove, plump stewed plum, smoky chipotle pepper, a fresh green note of bell pepper and premium salted black licorice. The mildly sweet palate, approachably rich and balanced with velvety tannins, tastes of clove-studded orange, toasted anise, vanilla bean, leather, blackberry and citrus-kissed prune. $29.99; 120 cases (The blend contains 32% Syrah, 24% Touriga Nacional, 18% Tinta Roriz, 14% Cabernet Franc, 12% Tinta Cao)