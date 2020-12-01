December 1, 2020

CS: December 2020

Toasting toothsome dessert and sparkling

ROCO RMS 2016 Brut, Willamette Valley

Caramelized nuttiness and white peach aromas catch your attention. Juicy and bright on the palate with lemon, cherry, SweeTARTS and a malty quality. Refreshing almond and lemon finish. Méthode Champenoise (70% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay) $65; 874 cases

Iris Vineyards 2018 “Arete” Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley

Elegant ballet pink in hue and dancing with an exquisitely fine mousse. Fruit of strawberry tart and ripe peach on the nose combines with warm baguette, wet-rock minerality and a hint of cool winter pine. Blood orange and ruby grapefruit join strawberry and peach on the palate providing citrus-flavored, bright, juicy acid. Méthode Champenoise (100% Pinot Noir) $33.99; 126 cases

King Estate 2016 Brut Cuvée, Willamette Valley

Especially floral with a whisper of white blossom tempered by unsweetened coconut water, yeast and salinity. Apricot plus fresh lemon present on a minerally clean palate with zippy acid and a Granny Smith apple finish. Méthode Champenoise (83% Pinot Noir, 17% Chardonnay) $40; 900 cases

Bailey Family Wines 2016 Extended Tirage Sparkling, McMinnville

Inviting aromas of rising dough, apple, light melon and salty sea air. Rich but dry on the palate with a full body, frothy mousse and silky, slippery texture. Meyer lemon mixed with salinity creates a clean, lengthy finish. Méthode Champenoise (60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir) $75; 41 cases

Great Oregon Wine Co. 2016 Coles Valley Blanc de Noir, Umpqua Valley

Apple and salted honey smell delicious and introduce a crisp juicy palate. Floral, apple, and pear create a pretty profile with nutty walnut mid-palate and a honeyed apple finish. Méthode Champenoise (100% Pinot Noir) $44; 120 cases

Del Rio Vineyards NV Jolee Semi-Sparkling Rosé, Oregon

Classic Muscat aromas of perfume, orange, pine and peach repeat on the palate, joined by fruit-cocktail cherry and pineapple. On the sweet side but quite well-balanced and clean. $15; 4,420 cases

ArborBrook Vineyards 2016 Semillon Dessert Wine

A striking golden butterscotch color with clover, honey, almond, marzipan and spice aromas. Fabulous acid creates the perfect counterpoint to the sweetness. Lingering decadent flavors of spiced golden raisin, almond tart, Bananas Foster, toasted nuts and a creamy butter texture. $36; 311 cases

Remy Wines 2008 10-Year Barrel-Aged Barbera Dessert Wine, Washington

A medley of fresh toast, leather, juicy prunes, dark chocolate, blueberry and fresh mint offer an intriguing nose. Orange, mint, purple plum and cherry carry through a long finish becoming fresher the longer you linger, plus zero palate fatigue. $35; 83 cases

Del Rio Vineyards 2013 Port-style Syrah, Rogue Valley

A complex nose of jalapeño pepper jelly, dark black fruits, unsweetened dark cocoa, dried fig and clove. The scents layer on the palate where they meet pine, juicy orange and a hint of smoke. $27.50; 570 cases

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.