December 1, 2019

CS: December 2019

Dessert and sparkling

Iris Vineyards 2017 Areté Brut Blanc de Blancs, Willamette Valley

An appealing sparkling wine with sweet honeyed apple, freshly fragrant gardenia and jasmine, and semi-tart Meyer lemon aromas. A clean, mineral-touched palate shows a bit of petrol, a return of sweet jasmine and a creamy body. $49.99; 100 cases

Sokol Blosser 2015 Blossom Ridge Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Delightful aromas of warm buttered toast with mixed berry jam lead to a tart but fruity palate with notes of Honeycrisp apple, blueberry, strawberry and cherry. $60; 590 cases

Left Coast 2015 Brut Rosé of Pinot Meunier, Willamette Valley

Silky, sweet scents of canned peaches join with fresh hay and yeasty, crusty wheat bread. The palate is lively with tangy lime, peach, tart orange zest and a lengthy, beautifully bitter finish. $55; 67 cases

ArborBrook 2016 Celebrer la Vie Extra Brut Sparkling Pinot Noir/Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Persistent elegant bubbles burst with tangy green lime and fresh, earthy white mushroom notes. A palate driven by preserved lemon salinity shows crisp and bright with notes of clean hay. $59; 200 cases

Augustino 2015 Carmella Pinot Noir Dessert Wine, Oregon

Smoky notes along with leather, cedar and condensed sweet raspberry persist throughout the experience. Dark chocolate-covered dried cherries define the palate with a texture of melted chocolate on the finish. $25; 100 cases

Guzzo Family Vineyard 2018 Sweet Dahlia Reserve Red Dessert Wine, Applegate Valley

Richly sweet berries and coffee beans show front and center. Blueberry, boysenberry, blackberry and dark cherry get a lift from orange zest-flavored acidity. Not too sweet — in fact, it is dangerously drinkable. $29; 24 cases

Anne Amie 2014 Amie Vin Doux Naturel Late Harvest Müller-Thurgau & Anne Vin Glace Late Harvest Müller-Thurgau, Yamhill Carlton

Anne: Peach, lavender spice, toasted challah, honey and candied Meyer lemon peel predict an ambrosia-flavored palate. Apricot takes center stage with ripe banana and baked apple. Bright, balanced, lively and light.

Amie: Like a classic tawny Port, the wine’s nose entices with notes of dried orange, walnut, honey, caramel and sweet hay, which repeat on the palate with plump golden raisins and bright yellow plum. Balanced and just sweet enough. $58 (set)