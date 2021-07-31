August 1, 2021

CS: August 2021

Umlat of Flavor: German- and Austrian-style whites

Ridgecrest Vineyards 2020 Estate Grüner Veltliner, Ribbon Ridge

Grassy aromas with under-ripe mango, tropical pineapple, sweet corn kernels, spicy white clover flower and a hint of banana. Tart, green and spicy on an acidic, fresh palate with green apple skin, ruby red grapefruit, early Asian pear and white pepper. $24; 294 cases

Delfino 2020 Müller-Thurgau, Umpqua Valley

Aromas entice with wet rock, lemon thyme and a hint of seaweed. Savory, fresh and mineral-driven, the palate shows citrus pith, river rock, salinity, lemon juice, herbal notes and a wisp of white florals. Dry yet mouth-coating with a refreshingly balanced acidity. $24; 98 cases

Chris James Cellars 2020 Gewürztraminer, Willamette Valley

Florals mixed with baking spice — allspice and cinnamon — create an inviting nose. Complex palate of Asian pear, pineapple, pine resin and light juniper berry. Off-dry with a vibrant acidity and lengthy, fruity finish. $24; 81 cases

Stave & Stone 2020 Van Horn Vineyard Riesling, Columbia Gorge

A complex layering of aromas: banana, almond, kiwi, grass, honeysuckle and peach blossom. The notes marry into an off-dry refreshing palate of sweet white tea with lemon, candied ginger and wet stone. $25; 225 cases

Brooks 2019 Lone Star Vineyard Riesling, Eola-Amity Hills

A tropical basket under your nose, aromas include ripe passionfruit, mango, pineapple and ginger. Peachy, floral and fresh on the palate along with notes of pine, lime, pineapple, warming ginger and salivating acidity. $28; 150 cases

Cooper Ridge 2020 Riesling, Umpqua Valley

Sweet scents of peach, orange and floral are tempered with minerality. Aromas repeat on the palate with zippy acidity, some tannic texture and a tart nectarine finish. $27; 150 cases