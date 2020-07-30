August 1, 2020

CS: August 2020

Riesling und Gewürz

Mt. Hood Winery 2017 Riesling, Columbia Gorge

Juicy aromas of orange and apricot meet honey, spice and a whiff of petrol. A touch of pétillance creates a fresh, fun palate with a hint of fruity sweetness and balanced acid. Tart Granny Smith apple, honeyed apricot and ripe peach carry through to a persistent brightness. $22; 225 cases

Chateau Bianca Winery 2019 Riesling, Van Duzer Corridor

Pretty aromatics feature nectarine, lemon verbena and fresh florals. On the sweeter side yet nicely balanced, the palate boasts flavors of fresh pineapple and salinity, with a thirst-provoking stone-fruit tang that lingers. $15; 458 cases

MonksGate 2019 Dry Riesling, Yamhill-Carlton

Sweet scents of orange, pineapple and a touch of sugared nuts lead to a sleek minerality balanced with flavors of Meyer lemon curd. A slight bitterness at the end offsets the sweeter flavors. $26; 193 cases

Silvan Ridge 2019 Riesling, Willamette Valley

A summery nose of peach Jolly Ranchers and soft white florals segues into pronounced peachy notes climbing to a flavor burst mid-palate that slowly tapers to a tangy ruby red grapefruit finish. $18; 250 cases

Beacon Hill Vineyard 2019 Riesling, Yamhill-Carlton

A classic Riesling profile offers mineral aromas of petrol and slate, sweetened with yellow plum and spicy Asian pear, and enlivened with clover spice. Fruity flavors repeat with lemon thyme and light honey, plus mouthwatering acidity on the finish. $26; 70 cases

Chateau Bianca Winery 2019 Gewürztraminer, Van Duzer Corridor

Savory, spicy Asian pear combines with perfumed florals and a black tea spice on a complex nose. Slightly off-dry, the palate repeats notes of spiced tea and pear, plus a drizzle of honey. Rose, mineral and peach flavors meld into a delightful conclusion. $18; 185 cases