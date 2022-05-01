April 1, 2022

CS: April 2022

Agreeing to Gris: Sensational white bursts with personality

Kings Ridge 2021 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

A streamlined style but not holding back any interesting aromas and flavors. Fresh citrus — lemon, lime, orange, tangy grapefruit — plus sweet peach, summer florals and the warm spice of fresh ginger. These inviting scents repeat on a refreshing palate bright with acid. $17

Three Wives (Remy) 2021 Fischerman’s Pinot Gris, Yamhill-Carlton

An “orange wine” style with some skin contact evident in the hue and profile. The savory nose is a complex mixture of walnut, mineral, tangerine and Campari. Tangerine zest tastes strongest on the palate with salinity, weight and a silky, waterslide texture that leads to a lengthy finish. Great paired with shellfish and geeks who like to describe wines. $25

Mt. Hood Winery 2021 Pinot Gris, Columbia Gorge

The scent of childhood honeysuckle with ripe nectarine, juicy lime and honey. Tart grapefruit and lime flavors are sweetened by peach and cantaloupe. Discover a refreshing little spritz and length that doesn’t play around. Serve at your next garden party, even if the guest list is just you. $26

Monte Ferro 2021 Pinot Gris, Umpqua Valley

An interesting marriage of fruity and savory. Sweet peach and lemon blend with marzipan, petrol and limestone on the nose. The aromas combine to a flavor reminiscent of white peach-ginger zinger tea. Along with minerality and a bit of spritz, the finish is extensive and beyond refreshing. $19.99

Chehalem 2021 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Layered aromas of sweet hay, salted red Spanish peanuts, peach, fresh green bell pepper and minerality. That’s a lot. Plan to smell it again. Salty, rich and refreshing, the peach and green pepper repeat with lime zest, minerality and a grapefruit finish. $20

Erath Winery 2020 Pinot Gris, Oregon

Fruity, tropical and bright. Aromas of mango, pineapple and lime with an herbaceous note of lemongrass. The fruitiness repeats on the palate with tremendous acid balancing a rich, soft texture. A hint of flinty minerality carries through a tangy, pithy finish. $14

Lange Estate 2021 Reserve Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Peach takes centerstage with support from a squeeze of lime, a dash of salinity and a waft of blooming jasmine. The nose predicts a refreshingly fruity palate. A great way to end the day and welcome the evening. $28

Stave & Stone 2021 Broken Boulder Vineyards Pinot Gris, Columbia Gorge

Aromas of honeyed peach and ambrosia deepen with floral rose notes and a lift of lime and quinine. The mineral/quinine flavor drives the palate, while the honeyed peach provides fruity sweetness and body, balanced with mouthwatering acidity. $28