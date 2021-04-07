April 1, 2021

CS: April 2021

Agreeable Gris: Oregon's prolific white easy to enjoy

Rock Point 2019 Pinot Gris, Oregon

Fruit-forward aromatics of tart lemon-lime, peach and sweet pineapple blend with light honey and a complex note of wet limestone. Sweet fruit and honey flavors continue on the palate with lime acidity, salinity and a silky, full body. The finish is long and satisfying. $14.99; 2,464 cases

Wine By Joe 2019 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Mineral-driven yet sweetened with notes of honey and peach on the nose. Clean and refreshing on the palate with a ton of bright lemon acidity, marzipan, hay and a tart grapefruit finish. $14; 11,500 cases

Panther Creek 2019 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Peach and pear juice meet complex aromas of minerality and a hint of wood smoke. Peachy and mouth-coating, the palate offers a touch of petrol, more minerality and refreshing acidity. $20; 800 cases

Mt. Hood Winery 2020 Pinot Gris, Columbia Gorge

A delicate fruit medley of pear, pineapple, orange and peach, plus tropical florals, wafts from the glass. The effervescent yet silky palate showcases strong fruit flavors, nutty marzipan, slate and the orange-pineapple mix of Juicy Fruit gum. $24; 234 cases

Coria Estates 2019 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Aromas of sweet marzipan, tart lemon and wet rock repeat on the palate, with a fruity, full-bodied mouth experience joined by flavors of strawberry and honeyed nuts. $22; 704 cases

Sweet Cheeks Winery 2018 Estate Block Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

The sweet grain, vanilla and stone-fruit aromas combine — think instant peaches-and-cream oatmeal. The palate feels rich and spritzy with flavors of juicy honeyed peaches and a zingy acidity that sneaks up and finishes strong. $27; 1,048 cases