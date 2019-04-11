April 1, 2019

Pinot Gris

A food-friendly delightful white

Augustino Estate 2017 Pinot Grigio, Applegate Valley

So unique and intriguing, you’ll keep sipping just to discover all the possible flavors. Scents of lemon curd, a hint of butterscotch candy and jasmine will pique your interest contrasted by flavors of warm spices — think cardamom and ginger — plus Asian pear and a zesty lime finish. $22; 100 cases

Mt. Hood Winery 2018 Pinot Gris, Columbia Gorge

A mixed floral bouquet with gardenia, jasmine and lime blossom, plus some sweet-tart Meyer lemon. These aromas combine for a palate that is not quite sweet and not quite bitter but something uniquely between, like an edible flower petal. Expect some balancing fruit of yellow plum and pear, a smooth mouth-coating texture, and a mineral slate finish. $22; 322 cases

Six Peaks 2017 Settler’s Hill Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Multi-layered and lovely. Tangy fruity aromas of nectarine, Meyer lemon and tangerine waft and mingle with sweet peach and honey, and the freshness of grass. The flavors unfold as lemon-lime appears at first sip, followed by honey and a peachy finish. An underpinning of minerality carries the flavors, and the silky mouthfeel adds a touch of luxury. $17.50; 280 cases

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 2017 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

A mix of salty, sweet and tangy scents with dense apricot, light orange blossom and tangerine, plus the salt air and limestone smell of “seashells by the seashore.” The flavors repeat perfectly on the palate with floral on first sip, transforming to slate and salinity, and lifted with citrus peel. $22; 800 cases

Trella Vineyards 2015 Pinot Gris, Umpqua Valley

Get drawn in by the homey aromas of baked goods: honey, graham cracker, brûlée, and yeasty bread. Then, experience the bright juiciness of yellow apple and tart lemon and just bit of pound-cake confection. $16; 120 cases

Lange Estate 2018 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Sweet, tart and sophisticated aromas with notes of lilac, lemon and minerality. On the palate, get ready for some zip and zing as racy tart fruit — lime, grapefruit, green apple — peaks and transitions to a mineral-driven, crisply dry finish. $18; 3,800 cases

Maryhill 2016 Tudor Hills Vineyards Pinot Gris, Columbia Valley

Pretty aromas of peach, jasmine, lemon and pear balance with earthy petrol notes and a hint of sweet marshmallow. Summer on the nose and spring on the green-toned palate. Lime, Granny Smith apple, lemongrass and minerality come across on a refreshingly clean finish. $17; 3,620 cases

Calamity Hill 2018 Starlight White Pinot Gris, Eola-Amity Hills

A little ray of sunshine in a glass. Fruity and bright with green apple and canned pear juice on the nose. Candied lemon, tart orange, and green apple form a fruit cocktail palate with a sweetness just beyond off-dry and a balancing acidity. $23; 45 cases