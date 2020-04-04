March 26, 2020

Wineries Promote Specials

NOTE: Check individual websites for most current promotions

2Hawk Vineyard & Winery

For any takeout order of at least $20, receive 15% discount for wine club members and 10% for non-members (merchandise not included). For a stellar deal, combine with our Red-Tail Red case discount (15% for non-wine-club members; 20%, 25%, or 30% for wine club members depending on level). Free ground shipping on six or more bottles for orders going to allowed states.

2335 N. Phoenix Road, Medford

541-779-WINE (9463) • www.2hawk.wine

40:31 Wines

Purchase $100 or more and receive free delivery to the Portland area.

1239 S.W. Forest Glen Drive, McMinnville

503-807-3733 • www.4031wines.com

503 Uncorked

New menu available online offering a 10% discount for first-time online orders with other promotions coming weekly.

22578 S.W. Washington Street, Sherwood

503-217-3350 • www.503Uncorked.com

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery

Make a purchase by phone or e-mail (bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com) for curbside pickup service at the winery. Shipping via common carrier to Oregon, California and Washington is $10. Purchase four or more bottles and shipping to any shipping-friendly state will be included in the package price.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

Abbey Road Farm

Offering free wine delivery from Abbey Road Farm, including Abbey Road Farm label, James Rahn, Statera and Stedt, in the Portland area with a three-bottle minimum purchase. Plan a future stay at the beautiful converted silo inn at the farm in the Willamette Valley using the 30% off promo code “ESCAPE” or purchase gift cards to be used for a future overnight stay or wine tasting.

10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-687-3100 • www.abbeyroadfarm.com

Alexana Winery

Our wines can be purchased via online, phone and e-mail with complimentary ground shipping on orders of six bottles or more. We also have curbside pick-up available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; call us at when you are on your way out and when you arrive so we can deliver the wines to your car. Special pricing is extended on a hand-selected six-pack set of library wines from 2008 to 2014. Visit our website for more details and other specials.

12001 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 • www.alexanawinery.com

Alit Wines / Rose & Arrow

Free delivery right to your doorstep on six bottles or more of Alit Wines or Rose & Arrow Estate within Portland and Salem areas.

531 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-487-6341 • www.alit.wine

Alloro Vineyard

With purchases of three-plus bottles, we are providing complimentary delivery in the Portland metro area and complimentary shipping in Oregon (outside Portland) and Washington state. Additionally, we’re offering a “drive-in” pick-up of our wines. Just call ahead to schedule a time, pull up to the door, and we’ll meet you at your car with the wines. For the rest of the U.S., ground shipping is included with purchases of six-plus bottles.

22075 S.W. Lebeau Road, Sherwood

503-625-1978 • www.allorovineyard.com

Anam Cara Cellars

For the foreseeable future, we are offering free delivery within one hour of Newberg for two bottles or more as well as $10 shipping per box (two to 12 bottles) for continental U.S. (most states; see website). Our valued wine club members receive $1 shipping per box (two to 12 bottles). All bottles are sanitized and will include wine notes. Check e-mails and Facebook for ongoing specials.

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com

AniChe Cellars

Bundles! Library selections, two-fer deals and AVA showcase selections, free shipping on four-plus bottles.

71 Little Buck Creek Road, Underwood, WA

360-624-6531 • www.anichecellars.com

Anne Amie Vineyards

Curbside pickup: call (number below) or e-mail contactus@anneamie.com to place an order and schedule a pickup time. Non-club members will receive 15% off bottle purchases and club members will receive 20% off. Shipping special: 15% off a 6-bottle purchase for non-club members, 20% off for club members, plus free shipping. E-mail tiquette@anneamie.com or call 408-858-1830.

6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-864-2991 • www.anneamie.com

Apolloni Vineyards

Special Social Distancing six- and 12 pack-deals, plus 25% off select cases. Custom orders available for your own wine needs and/or to ship to friends and family! Flat rate shipping nationwide on all orders - $19/case, $10/6 bottles. Curbside pick-ups at our Tasting Room, by appointment.

14135 NW Timmerman Road, Forest Grove, OR 97116

503.359.3606 • www.apolloni.com

Artisanal Wine Cellars

Curbside pick-up and some local delivery, no charge. Contact Mia by phone or e-mail mia@awcwine.com. UPS shipping with multiple-bottle discounts on wine as well as shipping discounts based on number of bottles purchased. One to three bottles: $10 off; Four to six bottles: $25 off; seven to 12 bottles: $50 off; thirteen-plus bottles: $75 off. No packaging fee.

614 E. First Street, Newberg

503-459-1212 • www.artisanalwinecellars.com

August Cellars

Offering normal business hours for our members to be able to pick up their shipments and for the public to purchase bottles. As a courtesy to our wine club members who have not picked up your shipment yet, we are offering the same deals we offer on pick-up party day, mix or match: six bottles: 10% off; 12 bottles: 25% off; 24 or more bottles: 30% off.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • www.augustcellars.com

Augustino Cellars

Curbside wine pick up by calling in order at either location to arrange pick up. Special discount of 25% off case purchases during these times.

16995 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass

400 Brown Road, O’Brien

541-218-6699 • www.augustinoestate.com

Bells Up Winery

Bells Up is offering complimentary delivery within 30 miles of our Newberg tasting room for a minimum six-bottle wine purchase. Call or e-mail info@bells

upwinery.com to place an order.

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • www.bellsupwinery.com

Bergevin Lane Vineyards

Our wine club members receive their discounts with $10-per-case shipping on six-plus bottles. For our non-wine club members 10% off six-plus bottles and $10 per-case shipping. Also free delivery in the Walla Walla Valley.

1215 W. Poplar Street , Walla Walla, WA

509-526-4300 • www.bergevinlane.com

Big Table Farm

Ground shipping is included on six bottles our more anywhere in the U.S. and I’m doing local home deliveries six bottles or more every friday and my farm eggs are included.

128 S Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-3097 • www.bigtablefarm.com

Bluebird Hill Cellars

We will offer curbside pickup and will make free next-day local deliveries of three or more bottles within 30 miles of Bluebird Hill. If you would like local delivery or curbside winery pickup, please call us or e-mail info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine. Also offering $1 ground shipping (continental U.S. only) on purchases of three bottles or more through April 30. Use coupon code FLATTENTHECURVE.

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

Brooks

Complimentary curbside pick-up for food and wine (daily 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Complimentary local wine delivery (four-plus bottles) within 25 miles of the winery, and ground shipping included for six-plus bottles.

21101 S.E. Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity

503-35-1278 • www.brookswine.com

Burner Wines

New wine club members get free delivery or shipping (mainland U.S. where allowed) on first allocation to be released in April. Free delivery of three bottles or more within 50 miles of Dundee.

15265 N.E. Tangen Road, Newberg

503-332-4005 • www.burnerwines.com

Carlton Cellars

Offering free shipping on any bottle purchase of $100 and over with online code: FREESHIP. This offer includes 10% off any six-bottle and 15% off any 12-bottle purchase We are also offering curbside pick-up from our Newberg tasting room

300 E. First Street, Newberg

503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Accepting phone and online orders. Special offers on select wines. Open for curbside pick-up. Home delivery within 15 miles of each location. Free shipping for orders over $99. Easter and Mother’s Day collections. Online virtual tastings.

4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River

974 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

800-516-8710 • 503-537-9977

www.cathedralridgewinery.com

Catman Cellars

Free delivery throughout Portland metropolitan area, and free seventh bottle of your choice with any six-bottle order.

14764 SW. 117th Place, Tigard

503-201-6381 • www.catmancellars.com

Cellar 503

Offering four-bottle and six-bottle selections of some of our favorite wines (while supplies last). For every six-bottle pack purchased, a donation will be made to the Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation. The staff at Virginia Garcia is working hard to keep the folks who pick the grapes and their families healthy during this scary time. Wines can be shipped to you via FedEx ($19.99) picked up at our tasting room or delivered to your door in the Portland Metro area ($5).

4407 S.W. Corbett Avenue, Portland

503-897-8013 • www.cellar503.com

Chateau Bianca Winery

Offering free shipping in all orders $100 o more. We are also extending an amazing case sale. 2011 Wetzel Estate Pinot Blanc: $100; 2017 Chateau Bianca Rosé: $100; 2007 Wetzel Estate Pinot Noir: $100; Vin de Glace: $100.

17485 Highway 22, Dallas

503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com

Chehalem Wines

During this unprecedented time, we wanted to offer a bit of normalcy amongst the craziness. Our tasting rooms may be closed, but we are offering a drive-thru pickup. Simply stop by the tasting room to pick up wines ordered online or by phone, and the team will meet you at your vehicle to deliver.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • www.chehalemwines.com

Chris James Cellars

We welcome customers who want to simply pick up wine by appointment, plus we are offering the following: Free local delivery for six or more bottles. Free shipping on 12 bottles or more. Our deals are available at www.squareup.com/store/CJC-BD. Check out the website for which wines are included in each package. Offers are available until sold out or April 15. Offer 1: Pinot Noir 12-pack $299. Offer 2: White six-pack $109. Offer 3: Red six-pack $169. Offer 4: Mixed six-pack $139. Offer 5: Bubbles! six-pack $159. Offers include free shipping.

12000 N.W. Old Wagon Road, Carlton

503-852-1135 • www.chrisjamescellars.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Offering $10 flat-rate shipping on any order within the contiguous United States where legal to ship wine; 20% discount on any mix-and-match 12-or-more-bottle orders; 10% discount on six bottles of newly release of 2019 Rustique Rosé.

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-893-4111 • www.cdtvineyard.com

Corollary Wines

Through April 30, offering free delivery of all orders throughout Portland and the northern Willamette Valley. We also offer free ground shipping nationwide on all full cases (mixed cases included).

503-389-5852 • www.corollarywines.com

Civic Winery

Offering 10% off and reduced costs on shipping (no charge for packaging).

50 E. 11th Ave, Eugene

541-321-6191 • www.civicwinery.com

Coelho Winery

Offering free delivery of any quantity of wine to any place that we can ship. In the local area, we may deliver in our van rather than ship via FedEx. We’re offering curbside service for those who call in. The tasting room is still open for walk-in purchases. Check online for new promotions as the weeks go by.

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • www.coelhowinery.com

Compton Family Wines

Grab-and-go wines in our tasting room or curbside and $1 shipping on 12 or more bottles to more than 40 states (offer ends on April 13.) We can also fill your growler of wine.

810 Applegate Street, Philomath

541-929-6555 • www.comptonwines.com

D’Anu Tasting Room & Wine Bar

Now offering curbside pick-up (along with limited hours of operation).

173 N.E. Third Avenue, Hillsboro

503-746-4773 • www.danuwines.com

Dana Campbell Vineyards

Open regular hours for wine bottle purchases and pick-up. Free delivery (two-bottle minimum please) within the Rogue Valley. We ship to most states. Call for specials.

1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland

541-482-3798 • www.danacampbellvineyards.com

Dauntless Wine Cø.

Offering same-day delivery when ordered through our website before 4 p.m., as well as curbside pick-up, and free shipping on six or more bottles. We offer accelerated checkout options on the website.

2003 Main Street, Forest Grove

971-517-5004 • www.dauntlesswine.co

Del Rio Vineyards

Free shipping on six or more bottles.

52 N. River Road, Gold Hill

541-855-2062 • www.delriovineyards.com

Denison Cellars

Free local delivery (Willamette Valley from Salem to Portland) on any order.

1722 S.W. Highway 18, Suite C, McMinnville

541-517-3370 • www.denisoncellars.com

Domaine Divio

Stay-at-Home Selection: one 2018 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir, one 2018 Eola Amity Pinot Noir, one 2018 Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noir ($100). Spring Break Staycation Deal: two 2018 Willamette Valley Chardonnays and one 2019 Willamette Valley Rosé ($100). Shipping included in the U.S. of six bottles or more.

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-334-0903 • www.domainedivio.com

Domaine Roy & Fils

Offering complimentary shipping on six or more bottles.

8351 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-687-2600 • www.domaineroy.com

Durant Vineyards

Free local delivery on six or more bottles. No end date at this time. Delivery address must be within 50 miles of winery.

5430 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

503-864-2000 • www.durantoregon.com

Eliana Wines

We are offering free shipments on three or more bottles.

158 Gaerky Creek Road, Ashland

541-690-4350 • www.elianawines.com

Elk Cove Vineyards

Case sales: ground shipping included (12 bottles). Oregon and Washington shipments: ground shipping included (any number of bottles). Curbside pick-up available at the winery with prepayment; call us to arrange.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • www.elkcove.com

Eminent Domaine

Pick up at the winery via e-mail or phone call. Orders and wine club allocations can be packed for curbside pickup or stored here for a future visit. Complimentary door-to-door delivery to the Portland Metro area. We are happy to bring the wine directly to you with a purchase of six or more bottles. Free shipping on a case or more. We are more than happy to ship wines directly to our friends and family who live outside the Portland area.

20875 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1180 • www.eminentdomaine.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

We will be extending 50% off shipping with promo code: TOGETHER. Call, e-mail tastingroom@eolahillswinery.com or place an order online to be picked up at our Eola Hills Wine Cellars in Rickreall. Local delivery will be available to homes or businesses within a 25-mile radius of our Rickreall location and on orders of 12 or more bottles. We will be open for bottle purchases to go. Our Legacy Estate Vineyard will be closed until further notice. We will be announcing special offers on new releases and fan favorites as well as winery updates and live tastings with our winemaker on social media.

501 S. Pacific Highway, 99W, Rickreall

503-623-2405 • www.eolahillswinery.com

Erratic Oaks Vineyard / Citation Wines

We are offering free UPS ground shipping for orders of three bottles or more of our Citation and Centerstone wines through our website. Enter promo code: SFO2020.

375 First Place N.W., Issaquah, WA

206-233-0683 • www.citationwine.com

Et Fille Wines

Offering complimentary same-day delivery in the Portland Metro area on orders of any amount. Orders can be placed via the online store. Orders placed by 3 p.m. will be delivered by 8 p.m. the same day — in time for dinner!

718 E. First Street, Newberg

503-538-2900 • www.etfillewines.com

Foris Winery

Best buys and editors’ choices galore! Offering $5 shipping on six-plus bottles.

654 Kendall Road, Cave Junction

800-843-6747 • www.foriswine.com

Fullerton Wines

Offering 30% off all case orders with shipping included, curbside pick-up in Portland and home delivery option within a five-mile radius. Details online.

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-477-7848 • www.fullertonwines.com

Gran Moraine Winery

Place your wine order a minimum of 24 hours in advance and schedule a direct-to-trunk pick-up from the winery on Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please contact us via phone or e-mail to arrange. Free ground shipping. Online promo: COMPSHIP.

17090 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-5454 • www.granmoraine.com

Grape Ink

We can deliver to the Portland Metro area for a minimum three-bottle purchase for $10. Free delivery for case orders, and a 30% discount for the next month.

16124 N.W. Mason Hill Road, North Plains

971-645 7500 • www.grapeinkwines.com

Grochau Cellars

Curbside pick-up available at our main office on 1033 S.E. Main Street, Portland. For orders of six bottles or more, we are offering free delivery services within a 20-mile radius of the Portland Metro area. For shipping orders of six bottles or more, shipping costs will be included in the price until April 14 with code MARCH2020. To arrange a pickup or delivery, please contact John Grochau by e-mail: john@gcwines.com.

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.grochaucellars.com

Hanson Vineyards

Offering flat rate shipping on wine purchased from our website. Use code “merry” for $10 shipping to 40 states.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338=9760 • www.hansonwine.com

Hawks View Winery

Offering $10 flat-rate shipping online, plus 30% off Hawks View Wine Flight (shipping included) and 30% off for Hawks View members only online. Curbside pick-up at the winery 20% off for non-members, 30% for members.

20210 S.W. Conzelmann Road, Sherwood

503-625-1591 • www.hawksviewwinery.com

High Pass Winery

To-go orders, curbside pick-up and free delivery anywhere in Oregon and California for orders over $100.

24757 Lavel Road, Junction City

541-998-1447 • www.highpasswinery.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

Free wine delivery on four bottles or more with 10% off six bottles and 20% off 12 bottles. Delivery available all through the Portland Metro area. Curbside pickup Thursday–Monday, 1 to 6 p.m. for one bottle or more, including Sangria. Online special on gift cards: get $30 for $25, $60 for $50 and $120 for $100.

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com

Hiyu Wine Farm

Offering wine-pack discounts and free shipping, a great way to sample just-released new spring wines from this Hood River Valley winery celebrating permaculture and sense of place. You can also purchase gift cards online for future tasting room visits.

3890 Acree Drive, Hood River

541-436-4680 • www.hiyuwinefarm.com

Iris Vineyards

Ground shipping for one cent on three bottles or more.

195 Palmer Avenue, Cottage Grove

541-942-5993 • www.irisvineyards.com

Insiders Wine Tours

Offering 20% off gift card purchases. Use discount code: FUTUREWINETOURS.

McMinnville (entire Willamette Valley)

503-791-0005 • www.insiderswinetours.com

Irvine & Roberts Vineyards

Free shipping on orders of six bottles or more; complimentary home delivery within Ashland, Talent, Phoenix, Medford, Jacksonville; curbside pick-up or bottle purchases at the tasting room.

1614 Emigrant Creek Road, Ashland

541-482-9383 • www.irvinerobertsvineyards.com

Jackalope Wine Cellars

Offering 10% off wine, 15% off cases. Free delivery in the Portland area for three bottles or more.

3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland

971-533-8834

J.L. Kiff Vineyard

Curbside pick-up at our tasting room: 10% off wine purchase. Free delivery anywhere in Oregon, three-bottle minimum. To make pick-up or delivery arrangements, check our website or contact us. This special is offered until our tasting room re-opens.

13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville

971-237-6745 • www.jlkiffvineyard.com

J. Scott Cellars

Winery hours have changed to Thursday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. for retail bottle sales to-go, curbside sales and wine club pick-up, plus 10% discount on all sales and additional 10% to our wine club members (four-bottle minimum). Curbside orders require that you call ahead or e-mail info@jscottcellars.com with order and payment. Day of pick-up just call and we will bring the wine to your car! Online orders enjoy a 20% discount with the code: SIPWINE.

520 Commercial St., Unit G, Eugene

541-357-5279 • www.jscottcellars.com

Kramer Vineyards

Shipping included on orders of three bottles or more to Oregon, Washington and California; $10 flat-rate shipping on six or more bottles to the rest of the U.S. Delivery to the Gaston and Forest Grove area. Half-case and case discounts apply.

26830 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-662-4545 • www.kramervineyards.com

Kristin Hill Winery

Offering 20% off all half-case purchases and 25% off all case purchases. Can be mixed cases.

3336 S.E. Amity-Dayton Highway, Amity

503-835-1277 • www.kristinhillwinery.com

L’Angolo Estate

Offering inclusive shipping on all web/phone orders with no minimum purchase requirement. Code: SIPWINE.

18830 N.E. Williamson Road, Newberg

503-538-7953 • www.langoloestate.com

Lachini Vineyards

Our tasting rooms are closed aside from curbside pickup. If you wish to stop by, please designate ‘pickup’ via a note with your order, plus when and which location (Woodinville or Tualatin). You may also call us between noon to 5 p.m., seven days a week in Washington and mid-week in Oregon. Free local delivery on 12 or more bottles purchased (or $300). Penny shipping in Washington and Oregon for purchases of six or more bottles. Half-price shipping for orders of six or more bottles out of state via FedEx Ground. Wine club members, you will receive your discount at checkout. Offer good through April 10.

19930 S.W. 112th Avenue, Tualatin

14455A Woodinville Redmond Road N.E., Woodinville, WA

503-864-4553 • 425-489-9917

www.lachinivineyards.com

Lady Hill Winery

Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to place, ship and prepare orders for pick up of any available wine in our extensive inventory. We will include two glasses with any orders of two or more bottles picked up in a drive-up fashion at the winery. For any orders of more than six bottles within av35-mile radius of the winery, we will include delivery. For any orders of 12 or more bottles outside this radius, we will include ground shipping. We are offering 25% and 30% discount on case purchases of a select list of wines from Washington State. More information on all of these specials can be found on Facebook, Instagram or by calling or e-mailing tastingroom@ladyhill.com.

8400 Champoeg Road N.E., St. Paul

503-678-1240 • www.ladyhill.com

Leah Jorgensen Cellars

Spring Cleaning special online and free shipping. Additional deals for those who sign up for my social media influencer program, LJC Ambassadors.

www.leahjorgensencellars.com

Left Coast Estate

Call us to schedule curbside service daily for wine club pick-ups, non-club wine purchases and food to go. Call us for food and wine delivery, too. Orders must be placed the at least one day in advance; we will let you know our delivery schedule the day of by noon. We service greater Salem area, Dallas, Amity, McMinnville, Sheridan, Rickreall, Monmouth, Independence and Corvallis. There will be a three-bottle minimum purchase and wines will be scheduled to deliver next business day. If you live outside our delivery zone, check out our current $20 flat-rate ground shipping for six bottles or more and 10% off select wines.

4225 N. Pacific Highway, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastwine.com

Lenné Estate

Open Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. for wine club pick-ups and bottle sales, and pick up by appointment during the week. They are scheduling short vineyard tours on weekends – social-distancing appropriate — for interested parties. For our out-of-state friends and family offering 10% discount and shipping included with case orders anywhere in the U.S.

18760 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-956-2256 • www.lenneestate.com

Lexème

We offer curbside pick-up at the tasting room (please call in advance), complimentary deliveries of six or more bottles between Roseburg and Eugene. There’s a 19% case sale (mix and match) available only on pick-up orders.

325 Second Street, Elkton

541-802-6016 • www.lexemewines.com

Lytle-Barnett

Offering 10% off with shipping included. In honor and support of this fight, we’d like to offer a special discount ... the “WeRise” code will allow you to get a 10% discount on any purchase via our online store, additionally, we will include shipping through the month of April.

5900 Zena Road, Salem

503-705-4884 • www.lytle-barnett.com

Marshall Davis Wine

We will be here Thursday–Sunday for bottle sales and curbside pick-up only. Contact us via e-mail or phone to order some wine and stock up. We will have your wine ready to pick-up or we can deliver local orders.

125 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3086 • www.marshalldaviswine.com

Maryhill Winery

Offering 20% off all wine purchased at any of our locations. Are you a Maryhill wine club member? Buy a case and save even more. Premium wine club members receive 40% off 12 bottles or more and our Taste of Maryhill wine club members receive 25% off 12 bottles or more. (Excludes special offers and case specials.) We are also offering an additional 10% off wine purchases and a flat-rate $20 ground shipping fee on orders placed online. (Excludes special offers and case specials.) To order, simply go online and discount applied during checkout.

Goldendale, Vancouver, Spokane, Woodinville, WA locations

509-773-1976 • www.maryhillwinery.com

Monte Ferro Winery

Create a six-pack with two of the following choices: three Pinot Noir, three Pinot Gris, three Chardonnay and receive a 10% discount, plus free shipping to Oregon customers.

2240 Prestwick Road, Lake Oswego

503-803-9180 • www.winesbymonteferro.com

Nasty Woman Wines

Offering 30% off wine ordered online.

971-267-5427 • www.nastywomanwines.com

Natalie's Estate

Natalie's Estate Winery is offering 20% off retails prices through April 30. Wine is available for pick-up at our dock and we are delivering free to Portland and wine country each week, free for six-bottle purchases (as long as we are able to with mandates). Call Boyd for wine purchases 503-807-5008.

16825 NE Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • www.nataliesestatewinery.com

Nicolas-Jay

Offering free shipping on any online order, no matter how big or small. Also offering a one-time purchase of their 2018 Pink Vinyl Rosé, a wine normally only available through the tasting room.

11905 N.E. Dudley Road, Newberg

971-412-1124 • www.nicolas-jay.com

Noble Estate Winery

Offerong 20% off all bottles through at least the end of April. Free shipping on orders of at least six bottles.

560 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

One Love Cellars

Complimentary greater Salem area delivery with any four-bottle purchase.

503-427-8437 www.onelovecellars.com

Panther Creek Cellars

Offering 15% off entire order and free ground shipping on six-plus bottles

14455 Woodinville Redmond Road N.E., Woodinville, WA

503-472-8080 • www.panthercreekcellars.com

Parrett Mountain Cellars

Offering 20% off wines for pick-up or 10% off and free shipping or local delivery from west Portland to Salem. E-mail marlene@parrettmountaincellars.com or call. Check out available wines online.

33434 N.E. Haugen Road, Newberg

503-807-4061 • www.parrettmountaincellars.com

Paul O’Brien Winery

Free shipping on an order of six bottles or more (orders can be placed via phone or online. Curbside pick-up during business hours (seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

609 S.E. Pine Street, Roseburg

541-673-2280 • www.paulobrienwines.com

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

Place your wine order a minimum of 24 hours in advance and schedule a direct-to-trunk pick-up from the winery on Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please contact us via phone or e-mail to arrange. Free ground shipping included. Online promo: SHIP100.

15771 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

707-292-4153 • www.pennerash.com

Pfeiffer Winery

Door-to-door delivery available on three or more bottles. We call it “Wine on Wheels!” $10 delivery fee. Special $10 shipping charge to California, Washington and Oregon. Pick up at winery to carry out.

25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 • www.pfeifferwinery.com

Phelps Creek Vineyards

Tasting room pick-up will be available from noon to 5 p.m. every day. To ensure we will have your order packed and ready for pickup upon your arrival, please give us advance notice — and allow four hours for our staff to pack your order. To schedule curbside pickup, please call or e-mail info@phelpscreekvineyards.com to place your order. For wine lovers in Hood River and White Salmon area, we will deliver to you with a purchase of 6 bottles or more. All purchases will include an extra 10% discount. Shipping will be included when ordering 12 or more bottles. Shop online and type in promocode STOCK-YOUR-BUNKER upon checkout.

1850 Country Club Road, Hood River

541-386-2607 • www.phelpscreekvineyards.com

Pike Road Wines

Order any 12 bottles of any wine and ground shipping is on us, no promo code needed. Order any six bottles of any wine and get $15 flat-rate ground shipping. Curbside pick-up available at our tasting room. Call to arrange.

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3185 • www.pikeroadwines.com

The Pines 1852

We are offering free curbside pick-up for any bottle purchase. Free local delivery to The Dalles, Hood River and White Salmon of four-plus bottle purchases. Free shipping on six to 12 bottles shipped to a single location through April. To place an order or arrange delivery call us or e-mail thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com.

202 Cascade Avenue, Suite B, Hood River

541-993-8301 • www.thepinesvineyard.com

Ponzi Vineyards

We are currently offering a 20% discount on all bottles (excluding library and single-vineyard wines), curbside delivery and $10 flat-rate ground shipping through April 30 with promo code PONZIATHOME. Beginning the first week in April, we will be offering same-day local delivery service included on purchases of six bottles or more within a 30-mile radius of our winery.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • www.ponzivineyards.com

Project M Wines

Shipping included on six bottles. Apocalypse Pack (see website for details). Virtual wine tasting with the winemaker, reservations required by e-mailing Jerry: murray@projectmwines.com.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-583-2354 • www.projectmwines.com

Purple Cow Vineyards

Offering 20% off all half-case purchases and 25% off all case purchases. Can be mixed wines.

3336 S.E. Amity-Dayton Highway, Amity

971-259-8269 • www.purplecowvineyards.com

Quady North

Curbside pick-up. Free local delivery to the Rogue Valley. Free shipping in Oregon, California and Washington.

255 E. California Street, Jacksonville

541-702-2123 • www.quadynorth.com

Ricochet Wine Company

Offering three- and six-pack bundles, 10% and 20% off retail, respectively. Northern Willamette Valley delivery for no fee. Free shipping for non-local, in-state orders. Collaborative Quarantine Wine Kits: We’ve launched a collaboration six-pack with six wineries represented: Ricochet, Jackalope, Monument, Landmass, Alto Cirrus and Goldback Wines. Discount: 20% off retail. Delivery ranging from Portland to Corvallis or shipped (shipping not included.) Two six-pack options: Mix of colors (white, rosé, eed) and red only.

503-313-4860 • www.ricochetwine.com

Remy Wines

Free delivery within Yamhill County on a case or 50% off shipping on a case.

17495 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-8777 • www.remywines.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards & Winery

Free local deliveries with a six-bottle minimum purchase; $10 flat shipping with six-bottle minimum purchase; and free shipping on all cases.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

ROCO Winery

ROCO Winery is offering 20% off all wine purchases. Curbside pick-up five days a week, Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flat-rate shipping fee: $15 for six-plus bottles ordered online. Limited delivery in the Portland Metro area for six-plus bottles. Call to check our route: 503-538-7625.

13260 N.E. Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 • www.rocowinery.com

Roots Wine Co.

Offering free shipping on orders of $100 or more to allowed states. Promo code: FREESHIP2020.

19320 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-730-0296 • www.roots.wine

Ruby Vineyard

Offering curbside pick-up at our tasting room, free delivery of six bottles or more to residents of Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas or Yamhill counties, and shipping will be included on online orders. You can order online or give us a call.

30088 S.W. Egger Road, Hillsboro

503-628-7829 • www.rubyvineyard.com

Sass Winery

Open for wine pickups, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday. Roll up in the winery driveway, find a list outside of all the current wines, plus a 10% discount on one to three bottles and a 20% discount on orders of four bottles or more. We will take your card information without coming near and send you safely on your way. You also can order wine by calling, messaging us on Facebook or e-mailing info@sasswinery.com. We also will deliver wine daily within a 25 miles of the winery.

9092 Jackson Hill Road S.E., Salem

503-391-9991 • www.sasswinery.com

Schmidt Family Vineyards

We are offering free local delivery and free shipping. We are open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for bottle purchases and wine club pick-ups only. We are offering a case sale for $120 on select wines.

330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • www.sfvineyards.com

Schultz Wines

Tasting room will remain open for wine pick-up and curbside delivery. We’re offering 10% off purchases of 11 bottles or less and 15% off purchases of 12 bottles or more. We’re offering half off shipping on new shipping orders that include the aforementioned discounts. In addition, we’re also offering free local delivery.

755 Slagle Creek Road, Grants Pass

541-414-8448 • www.schultzwines.com

S.E. Wine Collective & Oui! Wine Bar + Restaurant

S.E. Wine Collective is offering free Portland delivery (10-mile radius of the winery) of two-plus bottle purchases of wine Monday–Friday, e-mail info@sewinecollective.com or call to place your orders. Oui! Wine Bar + Restaurant is offering curbside pick-up for call-ahead orders of food (both a la carte and prix fixe) and retail sales of bottles of wine on Wednesday–Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. Menus will be on winery website and Instagram @ouilikefoodandwine.

2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland

503-208-2061 • www.sewinecollective.com

Seven Bridges Winery

Pick-up and delivery specials via e-mail info@sevenbridgeswinery.com: 30% off one or more cases; 40% off three or more cases.

2303 N. Harding Avenue, Portland

503-203-2583 • www.sevenbridgeswinery.com

Seven Sails Vineyard

Free delivery in the greater Portland area with purchase of three or more bottles. One free bottle of our highly rated Pinot Gris with the purchase of five or more bottles, your choice of shade and vintage. All Pinot Gris and rosés $20 per bottle, Rouge $35 per bottle. Three Shades of Gris at 20% off (includes one bottle of 2015 Pinot Gris, one bottle of 2017 Rosé and one bottle of Rouge de Gris — yes, it’s red!). Total = $60 with free delivery.

13285 N.W. Germantown Road, Portland

503-292-3418 • www.margotproductions.com

Siltstone Wines

We’re now open for curbside pickup on Saturdays.

12251 S.E. Highway 18, Dayton

971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com

Sip D’ Vine

Call or e-mail wine@sipdvine.com and we’ll have your order waiting when you arrive. We happy to put together a mixed case of wine for you and meet you at the curb. It may be possible to pop the trunk and never have to even roll down the window! Half- or full-case delivery to home or office delivery to a limited area. $5 for half case; waived for 12+ bottles. Half and full case discounts still apply, mixed cases are welcome.

7829 S.W. Capitol Highway, Portland

503-977-WINE • www.sipdvine.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

Shipping is included on purchases of three or more bottles. Use coupon code ENJOYATHOME upon checkout.

5000 N.E. Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • www.sokolblosser.com

Stag Hollow Wines

Shipping is free for 12 bottles or more of Stag Hollow wine. Wine pick-up at the tasting room is available by appointment.

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • www.staghollow.com

Stoller Family Estate

During this unprecedented time, we wanted to offer a bit of normalcy amongst the craziness. Our tasting rooms may be closed, but we are offering a drive-thru pick-up. Simply stop by the tasting room to pick up wines ordered online or by phone, and the team will meet you at your vehicle to deliver.

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • www.stollerfamilyestate.com

Tendril Wines

Offering 30% off our wines (in addition to member discounts) through April 30. We Offering complimentary delivery of six-plus bottles within the greater Portland area. Standard shipping is also available.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-858-4524 • www.tendrilwines.com

TERO Estates

Free shipping on orders of three or more bottles. Free delivery on orders of three or more bottles in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater, and curbside pick-up from our two Walla Walla tasting rooms.

52015 Seven Hills Road, Milton-Freewater

541-203-0020 • www.teroestates.com

Terra Vina Wines

Offering 10% off the purchase of four bottles; 15% off the purchase of six or more bottles. Free local delivery within Portland Metro, Salem areas and North Willamette Valley. (Wilsonville, Tualatin, Tigard, Sherwood, Newberg, Dundee, McMinnville) on purchases of four or more bottles. Curbside pick-up available at Wilsonville Vineyard or McMinnville tasting room with appointment.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Tierra De Lobos Winery

Offering 10% off any bottle, $15 flat shipping fee (min. six bottles), free local delivery within 30 miles of The Dalles.

201 Osprey Lane W., The Dalles OR

541-769-0277 • www.tierradelobos.com

Torii Mor

Tasting room will be open for curbside pick-up, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday–Sunday. Please call or e-mail if you’d like us to have your order ready ahead of time. We are offering complimentary door-to-door delivery on orders of 6 or more bottles. Contact info@toriimorwinery.com to arrange. Order wine online and shipping is included with orders of six or more bottles.

18323 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-554-0105 • www.toriimorwinery.com

Troon Vineyard

Ground shipping included on orders of six bottles or more. Curbside pick up at either of our locations. We are also offering delivery of six or more bottles by our team. Our team in Carlton will deliver in the Portland Metro area down to Corvallis; our team at the winery will deliver in the Grants Pass, Medford, Ashland and the surrounding areas. Featuring a weekly special for our wine club members.

1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

250 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

541-846-9900 • 503-852-3084

www.troonvineyard.com

Valley Wine Merchants

Easy curbside pick-up for orders placed via website, phone or e-mail info@valleywinemerchants.com. Free delivery to Yamhill, Multnomah, Clackamas counties for orders of six bottles or more (less for Newberg and Dundee addresses).

112 S. College Street

503-538-5388 • www.valleywinemerchants.com

Varnum Vintners

We’re offering retail sales through our tasting room during our regular hours or with appointment. We will also be offering free deliver in Yamhill County and Salem metro with three-bottle order. Portland Metro delivery is free with six-bottle order. Also there is a 10% discount on six-bottle plus-orders. We are happy to make deliveries of smaller quantities for a small fee.

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com

VinTyr Wine

Offering 20% off all half-case purchases and 25% off all case purchases. Can be mixed wines.

3336 S.E. Amity-Dayton Highway, Amity

971-264-0881 • www.vintyrwine.com

Watermill Winery

Offering $10 flat-rate UPS ground shipping in the contiguous 48 states for all orders of three bottles or more. This offer will be good indefinitely — through April 14, at least.

235 E. Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater

541-938-5575 • www.watermillwinery.com

Weisinger Family Winery

Offering to-go orders, curbside wine pick-up, free local delivery and discounted shipping. Our regular wine menu will be available to-go or for pick-up. We will be providing free delivery from Ashland to Medford on Fridays for orders of three bottles or more. These orders may be placed any day of the week and we will make these deliveries on Fridays. Call or e-mail wine@weisingers.com orders will be taken during regular business hours, Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shipping fees will be waived for any order over six bottles.

3150 Siskiyou Boulevard, Ashland

541-488-5989 • www.weisingers.com

White Rose Estate

Shipping: $1 on purchases of six bottles or more via Fed-Ex Ground. Delivery option: For our friends in Portland, Salem, McMinnville and all points in between, we are offering complimentary delivery right to your door for purchases of four bottles or more. We will be friendly and sanitized upon delivery. Neoclassical Curbside Service: This is a white-glove service that looks a lot like us running wine out to your car. Escape the grocery store and come out to the Dundee Hills and support your local wineries. Call ahead to place your order.

6250 NE. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-2328 • www.whiteroseestate.com

WillaKenzie Estate

Place your wine order a minimum of 24 hours in advance and schedule a direct-to-trunk pick-up from the winery on Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please contact us via phone or e-mail to arrange. Free ground shipping. Online promo: SHIP100.

19143 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

971-281-0911 • www.willakenzie.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Free local wine delivery on new wine orders of $100 or more, serving Salem, Keizer, Albany, Corvallis, McMinnville and surrounding residents. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. for next-day delivery. Estate tasting room and winery kitchen are open daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for wine and food orders to go, including curbside assistance when requested. Enjoy the Mid-Valley’s favorite burger paired with our whole-cluster Pinot Noir while supporting Wheels on Meals — we’ll be donating $3 for every burger sold to this local organization. Complimentary shipping on orders $100-plus for Oregon and Washington addresses. Free shipping on orders $150-plus for the continental U.S.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

Willful Wine Co.

Free shipping on all orders of $100 or more. Free shipping on first club shipment to all new wine club sign-ups. Free next-day delivery in Portland and Vancouver for orders of $100 or more. Tastings by appointment. Tasting fee fully refundable with a purchase.

5705-F N.E. 105th Avenue, Portland

503-577-8982 • www.willfulwine.com

Winderlea Wines

Offering $169 six-packs, shipping and delivery included. Winderlea open for retails, online orders and delivery.

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • www.winderlea.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

We are promoting 30% off all online wine orders with promo code: 30%OFF. Option to pick up curbside or ground shipping. Most of our wines are under $20 a bottle with this discount.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • www.yamhill.com

Zerba Cellars

We are offering free shipping on purchase orders of three bottles or more and curbside pick-up at our tasting room. Enjoy 30% off a case of Wild Z and Bowulus Hills Syrah.

810 Highway 99W, Dundee

85530 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater

503-537-9463 • 541-938-9463

www.zerbacellars.com