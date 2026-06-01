October 1, 2026

Burrata, Farro and Summer Stone Fruit Salad

Our Burrata, Farro & Summer Stone Fruit Salad is a natural pairing for Chehalem Wines’ Chardonnay. The wine’s bright acidity complements the vinaigrette, while its texture mirrors the creaminess of the burrata. Notes of peach and plum echo the fresh summer fruit, and the wine’s body stands up beautifully to the farro and olive oil. Together, the flavors and textures create a pairing that feels effortless and indulgent, with just the right balance of richness and freshness.

Serves 8 to 10 as a side dish

BURRATA DRESSING (Makes approximately 1 quart)

Ingredients

¼ cup champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons blitzed garlic

2 tablespoons tarragon leaves

2 tablespoons mint leaves

2 tablespoons sugar

salt, to taste

2 cups extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Combine all ingredients except oil in a blender. Blend on medium-high, slowly adding the oil until emulsified. Taste for salt, add more if needed. Blend for another 5-10 seconds until the dressing is smooth and fully incorporated.

FARRO

Ingredients

2 cups dry farro

4 cups water

2 shallots, halved

4 strips orange peel

2 bay leaves

12-15 mint leaves

2 sprigs tarragon

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Combine the farro, water, shallots, orange peel, bay leaves, mint, tarragon and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook until the farro is tender, 25–35 minutes (depending on the variety). Drain any excess liquid if necessary and discard the shallots, herbs, bay leaves and orange peel. Toss the warm farro with the extra-virgin olive oil and season with additional salt if needed.

BURRATA, FARRO & SUMMER STONE FRUIT SALAD

Ingredients

4 cups cooked farro

4 cups sliced plums

4 cups sliced peaches

4 cups diced mango

1¼ cups Burrata Dressing

4–5 (4-ounce) burrata balls, torn just before serving

24–30 fresh mint leaves

Flaky sea salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Divide the farro among 8–10 shallow bowls or arrange on a large serving platter. Toss the plums, peaches and mango with the Burrata Dressing and a pinch of flaky salt. Spoon the dressed fruit around the farro. Tear the burrata into large pieces and nestle it over the farro. Finish with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Chehalem Wines’ Chef de Cuisine Brent Spangler has always been drawn to the creativity and connection that cooking inspires. From his early days in McMinnville High School’s culinary program to his first job at the Joel Palmer House in Dayton, he’s approached food as both craft and community. Excited about the possibility to learn and grow at the Stoller Wine Group, Brent has climbed the culinary team ranks to the role of chef de cuisine, always leading with curiosity, care and a deep respect for ingredients. For him, the joy of cooking lies in bringing people together one thoughtful dish at a time. When he’s not in the kitchen, chef Brent is out hiking, taking photos or relaxing at home with his two cats, Frankie and Stella.