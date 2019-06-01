July 1, 2019

News Briefs: June 2019

Openings, moves and more

Viola Wine Cellars

Darryl Joannides is moving his Viola Wine Cellars tasting room from Portland to the Columbia Gorge, sharing the space currently operated by Rack & Cloth Cidery, 1104 First Ave., Mosier. For more information, visit www.violawines.com

Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen

Business partners Ethan Headley and Megan Carter, with Grant Williams, the beverage and hospitality director, and chef Joe Jackson, opened Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen, 110 Highway 99W, Dundee, in early March. The space, formerly the tasting room for Panther Creek, was redesigned with seating for some 50 patrons inside and as many outside via a large patio. The lunch and dinner menu focuses on seasonal, local ingredients; wine, beer and spirits are also mostly sourced from the area. For more information, visit www.trellisdundee.com

Nicolas-Jay

Domaine Nicolas-Jay, a partnership between Jean-Nicolas Méo of Burgundy’s Méo-Camuzet and music entrepreneur Jay Boberg, has announced the purchase of a special site in the Dundee Hills, a new home for the Burgundy-tied project. The new site will house a gravity-flow passive winery and future plantings of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. For more details, visit www.nicolas-jay.com

Varnum Vintners

Cyler Varnum and his wife, Taralyn, opened Varnum Vintners’ estate tasting room, 9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity, in mid-May. For more information, visit www.varnumvintners.com