March 1, 2021

CS: March 2021

Bordeaux-Re-Me: Singing reviews for Oregon’s big, bold reds

Arenness Cellars 2018 DuBrul Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

The enticing aromas of green culinary herb and tobacco leaf meld with oak, lilac, red currant and a tinge of rich leather. Dark fruit flavors of prune and black cherry mingle on a perfectly balanced smoky, savory palate concluding with a cocoa powder finish. $45; 50 cases

Stave & Stone 2017 Echo West Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

An expressive, complex nose reveals layers of spicy cinnamon, vanilla, fruity cherry bark, red licorice, fresh lavender and earthy tones. Cinnamon and cherry flavors repeat, delivering on a soft, lush palate laced with rich cola notes and finishing with dried cherry and a definite green bite of pith. $46; 214 cases

Résolu Cellars 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

For lovers of cooler-climate, green peppery Cab, this wine’s for you. The tang of green pepper jelly leaps from the glass, softened with sweet milk chocolate notes. Rich and well-integrated, the peppery base is joined by dark blueberry and black currant flavors supported by fine-grained tannins. $38; 52 cases

Stoneriver Vineyards 2017 Cabernet Franc, Rogue Valley

The toasty, smoky nose of a recently burned campfire combines with char from roasted peppers, plus cherry and cinnamon stick. The palate showcases, once again, the smoke of dwindling embers but presents an unexpected brightness, grounding-but-not-overpowering tannin and a pleasant red plum finish. $31; 102 cases

Cana’s Feast 2016 Slide Mountain Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley

A “saucy” wine, full of well-married sweet, savory and umami notes, starts with sweet, sharp jalapeño pepper jelly on both the nose and palate. Strawberry aromas pick up a tang from a dash of black pepper, and red bell pepper lends freshness to a sweet, smoky balsamic flavor — minus the vinegar bite. $32; 148 cases

Pebblestone Cellars 2015 Ellis Vineyard Block 2 Cabernet Sauvignon, Rogue Valley

A tangy blend of simmered blueberry, black cherry, tart blackberry and green herb integrate into a smoky, savory blend. Delicious on nose and palate. $21; 125 cases

Willful Wine Co. 2018 Seven Hills Vineyard Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley

Fresh aromas of Marionberry, cherry juice, watermelon and white pepper segue into rich flavors of plum, berries and savory spice. Well-balanced, the palate finishes with a dusting of cocoa powder. $32; 117 cases