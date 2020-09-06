September 1, 2020

Blowing It Up

Esque Studio reimagines glass art

Based in Portland, Esque Studio is an innovative glass-blowing collaboration between designers Andi Kovel and Justin Parker — the two met in Brooklyn at Urban Glass where they worked as artists-for-hire. For the past two decades, the duo has been creating “modern, functional, concept-based glassware aimed at the design industry and away from the pedestal.”

Esque has garnered many accolades, most notably being named to Time Magazine’s “Design 100” list; and their clients include Donna Karen, Ralph Lauren, The W Hotel, Nike, Anthropologie, Sephora and Design Within Reach. Esque has also partnered with Harry Allen Design, Cedar & Moss and Heath Ceramics to create award-winning product lines.

• Unique and ethereal, Dégradé pitchers and vases showcase double colors fading in contrasting hues for a stunning accessory to any tabletop. Design by Andi Kovel. (above)

• Inspired from Esque’s Waterdrop Jug, the Waterdrop Pendant features the same color application and thick polished lip. The owners at Saffron Fields Vineyard worked with designer Jessica Helgerson to install this stunning cluster of Waterdrop Pendants on display at the art-filled Yamhill tasting room. (above)

• Hand-sculpted glass art sits on the bottom of the Skull in a Decanter, a piece your friends will certainly “grave” about. Design by Justin Parker. (above)

• Mix your own concoction with the Alchemist Decanter Set, which includes an ice bowl, large and small decanters, stopper and four glasses — one glass is coated in silver leaf. (above)

• Wow your dinner guests with these oil and vinegar bottles featuring clear chambered glass. Choose no spout with jigger or a pour spout with cork stopper. Sold individually. Design by Justin Parker.