May 1, 2019

Beck Breaks Ground

South African winemaker adds to Abbott Claim

By OWP Staff

South African winery owner Antony Beck of Beck Family Estates is taking Abbott Claim Vineyard to new heights with the construction of a 10,000-case production facility on the Yamhill-Carlton AVA site. The property borders two vineyards already farmed by Beck, reuniting the majority of the original land claim by homesteader John F. Abbott. Angela Estate winemaker Alban Debeaulieu, an alum of Domaine Drouhin, White Rose and 00 Wines, leads the winery project slated to open May 2020.

In 2005, Beck purchased the first of two vineyards — the second in 2012 — established on the site by winemaker Ken Wright. With the most recent purchase in 2017, Abbott Claim now totals 60 acres under vine.

Debeaulieu made Abbott Claim’s first wines in 2017, a Pinot Noir from the organically farmed estate and a Chardonnay made with fruit sourced from select Willamette growers committed to sustainability.

Building on the legacy of his father, Graham Beck, Antony Beck’s commitment to sustainable farming and longevity continues at Abbott Claim. As a steward of the land in both Oregon and South Africa, Beck says the new project plays a vital role in the company’s long-term plan of establishing vineyards and sustainable operations for generations to come.

A complete website, with frequent updates on the winery’s progress, will launch in the coming months.