March 1, 2020

Awesome Sauce

Spice it up with Asian staples

Kuze Fuku & Sons Yuzu Miso Dressing

Made in Newberg, Kuze Fuku & Sons’ Yuzu Miso Dressing is crafted from the company’s original recipe sold throughout Japan. The delicious blend of yuzu citrus and miso adds a savory flavor to salads but is also ideal for marinades and sautés with a variety of proteins. www.kuzefukuandsons.com

Wine Pairing: Riesling

Sho Garlic Yuzu BBQ Sauce

Portland’s SHO Restaurant, known for its traditional Japanese fare and hand-curated ingredients, is now also celebrated for its mouthwatering sauces and dressings, including Garlic Yuzu BBQ Sauce. The salty-sweet-umami flavors perfectly accompany veggies or fish. www.shorestaurant.com

Wine Pairing: Grenache

Nong’s Khao Man Gai Chicken and Rice Sauce

Nong’s Khao Man Gai Sauce continues to play a leading role in the success of the same-named, one-dish Portland food cart. Try the magical liquid as a marinade, a condiment on sandwiches and burritos, a salad dressing or whatever your taste buds desire. www.khaomangai.com

Wine Pairing: Pinot Noir

Lucky Foods Sweet & Spicy Kimchi Hot Sauce

Tualatin’s Lucky Foods has taken the bold flavor from the family-recipe kimchi and bottled it, making it easy to add the distinctively delicious Korean flavor to just about anything in your kitchen. From bibimbap to burgers, the Sweet & Spicy Kimchi Hot Sauce makes food sing. www.luckyfood.com

Wine Pairing: Sauv Blanc

Ota Tofu

The nation’s oldest tofu shop continues its craft in Southeast Portland. Ota Tofu has been hand-making the Asian staple since 1911. Brothers Heiji and Saizo Ohta — Anglicized spelling of Ota — started the company to satisfy the city’s thriving and rapidly growing Japanese immigrant community. More than a century later, Jason Ogata purchased the company in 2019 from the Ota descendants — by the 1980s, the family had reclaimed the Japanese surname — keeping the legacy of the tofu factory alive and maintaining Ota’s roots in the Japanese-American community. www.otapdx.com