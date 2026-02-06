February 2, 2026

Wild by Design

LucidWild Estate is reimagining the tasting room experience

By Molly Amber

Imagine this: sky terraces, wine caves, bocce ball courts and a hidden speakeasy, all in one Willamette Valley winery. LucidWild Estate delivers all of this and more, attempting to blend winemaking with impassioned hospitality. Open since July, the estate represents a novel approach to wine tasting in the region.

Visitors can choose from a variety of distinct options. Indulge in a food and wine pairing experience on the beautiful, sunlit sky terrace. Step into the wine caves for an immersive barrel tasting. Explore the property and hand-feed the Valais Blacknose sheep. Enjoy a glass of wine during a game of bocce ball. Unwind in the cozy, intimate wine speakeasy, Jellies, featuring a wall-sized tank of jellyfish and vintage vinyl turntable. Every space at LucidWild aims to create connection and discovery.

At its core, LucidWild revolves around wine. Committed to thoughtful stewardship of the land, it employs biodynamic farming practices. The existing 27-year-old vineyard has a reputation for producing exceptional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. Home to seven Pinot Noir and three Chardonnay clones, the vineyard elevation ranges from 600 to 800 feet, with southwest-facing slopes and deep-red Jory soil.

LucidWild Estate is a shared vision between proprietors Blair and L.J. Nicholas, both seeking a place that felt extraordinary. “We explored renowned wine regions around the globe,” recalls Blair Nicholas. “When we set foot on this property, L.J. and I knew it was truly special. This place is not just land, it’s a legacy. The estate vineyard predates the formal recognition of the Dundee Hills growing region, signifying its perpetual promise. Our mission is to honor its history while crafting wines of unparalleled quality through thoughtful stewardship and sustainable farming.”

Committed to regenerative farming techniques, LucidWild is dry-farmed and maintains LIVE certification, Bee Friendly Farming, Deep Roots Coalition and Salmon-Safe designations. Biodiversity is a top priority, with 20 percent of the open space dedicated to wildlife. LucidWild is also introducing beehives to the estate. “Integrating beehives allows us to support local ecosystems and produce honey that reflects the essence of our land,” shares Blair. “Doing so aligns with our dedication to sustainability while offering our guests another tangible connection to our vineyard's environment.”

LucidWild’s tasting room has a modern, airy feel with windows and light pouring in from every direction as wood accents add warmth. The stylish sophistication enhances the wine rather than overshadowing it. Guests can enjoy a guided tasting at the bar or cozy lounge chair, with views of the surrounding hills.

Outside, visitors gravitate toward the bocce courts. During my visit, I watched couples toss balls while cheering each other on. Groups turn a simple game of bocce into an afternoon, incorporating movement without rushing. Play. Pause. Sip. Enjoy the view.

Wine is more memorable when tied to an experience. LucidWild’s team knows a bottle tastes different when your hands still buzz from a game you won or lost by a point. They realize a playful mood increases curiosity, creating a deeper engagement with the wine.

Of course, the estate’s most intriguing feature is past the game room, down a short hall and behind a discreet door: the speakeasy. Stepping inside, the atmosphere shifts, the pace slows down. With dim lighting, velvet and leather soften the room as dark wood lines the bar. Bottles gleam against moody walls. LucidWild created a space where guests can slip into a different tempo without leaving the property.

The intimate speakeasy pours limited bottlings not found in the main tasting room. Visitors might sample an amphora-aged Pinot Gris with grip and texture or a carbonic red bursting with unexpected vibrancy. Without being pretentious, the room lends itself to storytelling as the bar team explains the winemaking styles and methods. Guests ask questions they may avoid in a brighter, busier space.

Some might question whether bocce courts and jellyfish tanks belong at a serious winery. LucidWild's answer seems to be: why not both? Together, these distinct spaces encourage discovery and choice. LucidWild treats wine as a companion to fun, curiosity and conversation, dismantling the idea that tasting rooms adhere to a specific format. LucidWild feels more like a choose-your-own-adventure, guided by instinct and mood rather than formal structure.

The founders themselves inspired this approach. The Nicholases wanted a winery that echoed their personal love for both craft and play, a place where guests could lean into the joy of the moment, not the pressure of expertise. They spent years touring wine regions, admiring Burgundy’s sophistication, Australia’s inventive edge and the relaxed charm of South Africa. Yet, they were drawn to the possibilities in the Willamette Valley. Oregon offered space for imagination.

Settling on a biodynamic philosophy early in the planning process, the couple aligned their farming with the Valley’s energy. Treating the entire property as a living ecosystem also shaped the way the team thought about hospitality. If the vineyard thrives in this manner, why shouldn’t the guest experience?

Each corner of LucidWild encourages interaction. Visitors can watch the winemaking team punch down fermenters during harvest or stroll along walking paths between rows of vines. Guests can sit by a fire pit and let an entire hour drift by. The staff guide rather than lecture, answering questions without judgment. They know when to step in and when to step back and let people relax.

LucidWild reflects a growing trend across the Willamette Valley as new voices enter the conversation. Young winemakers, fresh hospitality teams and innovative leaders are pushing the culture forward. They honor tradition while stretching the boundaries. LucidWild demonstrates that wine can remain world-class while embracing levity and invention.

As Oregon continues to gain global attention, wineries face a choice. They can hold tight to tradition or expand toward new ideas. LucidWild does both. The team respects the land, honors biodynamic farming and winemaker Isabelle Meunier crafts wines that reflect place. By introducing a dynamic, playful model in a region known for elegance and restraint, LucidWild adds another dimension to it.

Visitors leave with stories. They talk about the Pinot Noir with pure red fruit and a hint of forest floor, and the Chardonnay that balanced citrus and texture. But also reference the game they won by a single point and the hidden door that led to their favorite pour of the day. They remember laughing in the sunshine while sipping something unforgettable.

LucidWild has created a destination that feels both elevated and accessible. The estate is polished yet relaxed, presenting wine as both art and play. The opening of LucidWild marks a bold new chapter– serving as an example of where the region can go without losing what makes it special. Visitors come to taste the wine, and often return because LucidWild delivers gives them an unforgettable experience.

LucidWild Estate

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

(503) 537-0115

Mon. & Thurs. 11 a.m.−3 p.m., Fri−Sun: 11 a.m.−5 p.m.

www.lucidwildestate.com

Molly Amber is a travel enthusiast with a passion for food and wine. She is a freelance writer and PR professional who grew up in the Portland area, lived in Seattle for 15 years, and recently relocated to New York City. She graduated from the University of Washington and has a J.D. from Gonzaga University School of Law. Molly has a serious case of wanderlust— she has traveled to 41 countries (and counting!) and lived in Spain for a year and a half. She has her WSET Level 2 Certification in Wines, and hopes to visit all of the many wine regions across the globe. You can usually find her at a yoga studio, trying a new restaurant or hanging out by the water, planning her next adventure.