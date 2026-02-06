February 2, 2026

Who's Counting?

The Greatest of the Grape returns for its 55th year—officially

By Ali Rodgers

Did you know the Greatest of the Grape is Oregon’s oldest wine celebration? Originally known as the Oregon Wine Festival, it was founded in 1970 by Umpqua Valley pioneers Richard Sommer, who planted the state’s first post-Prohibition Pinot Noir grapevines, of HillCrest Winery and Paul Bjelland of Bjelland Vineyards. The inaugural event, held at downtown Roseburg’s Umpqua Hotel, carried an aspiring theme: “Wine: One of Man’s Oldest Arts – One of Oregon’s Newest Industries.”

The exact year of the name change remains a mystery, but “Greatest of the Grape” was a special wine tasting dinner that kicked off the Festival. Only 50 tickets were sold to the general public, since the dinner also included “notables” from around the state. According to the April 29, 1970 edition of Roseburg’s News-Review newspaper, “Wine stewards are to serve the wine, while a University of Oregon string quartet provides background dinner music.” Other period-appropriate entertainment throughout the festival weekend included baton twirlers, a harpist, an accordion duo and hand puppet comedy.

The same issue of the News-Review advertised the first Oregon Wine Festival in 1970 along with short articles titled “Why Plant Wine Grapes?,” “Who Will Buy Grapes?” and “OSU Researchers Recognize Potential for Wine Industry,” – a foreshadowing of the state’s burgeoning wine industry.

By 1979, the Festival was officially renamed “The Greatest of the Grape,” and rotated between the Roseburg Country Club, Douglas County Fairgrounds and other Roseburg-area locales for the next 50-plus years.

Counting the Years

After more than half a century, even a well-established tradition can lose track of a year or two. As preparations were being made to launch this year’s Greatest of the Grape, something in the historic records didn’t add up– literally. It appeared someone had counted the same year twice, throwing off the count. Adding to the confusion was the two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon review, it was discovered the festival’s ordinal count is a year off, and 2026 marks the 55th annual celebration, despite a previous miscount. (Case in point: last year’s celebration was incorrectly labeled– and promoted– as the 53rd annual Greatest of the Grape.) Since nothing could be done about the gaffe, members of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association decided to look toward the future, with a nod and chuckle at the past.

Celebrating Umpqua Wines

This year’s Greatest of the Grape takes place on March 7 at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, a 30-minute drive south of Roseburg. The venue offers attendees the opportunity to stay overnight at a discounted hotel room rate. (Book early to secure the discounted rate.)

The evening features nearly 20 Umpqua Valley wineries pouring two wines each, with flavorful small bites to accompany the wines. Guests can also expect a small string band and photo booth to capture festive memories.

Fundraising Fun

For host Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, Greatest of the Grape is its largest annual fundraiser. A silent auction presents an opportunity to bid on local wine packages, resort stays and wine-related gifts. Funds raised from ticket sales and the silent auction aid the Association in promoting the Umpqua Valley and its world-class wines.

In addition, guests are invited to take a spin on the Wheel of Wine for a chance to win a bottle of local Umpqua Valley wine (donated by wineries at the event). Staffed by volunteers and board members from Peace at Home, all funds raised by the Wheel of Wine are donated to the local nonprofit supporting abuse survivors.

Make it a Weekend

Visitors are invited to explore the Umpqua Valley over the weekend. For a second year, several wineries are offering a “Sunday Special” where Greatest of the Grape attendees can receive free tastings at select area tasting rooms by simply showing their tickets.

From its ambitious beginnings in 1970 to this year’s 55th celebration, the Greatest of the Grape continues to honor the Umpqua Valley’s rich wine heritage while providing guests with a weekend of exceptional wines, good company and lasting memories.

Greatest of the Grape

Saturday, March 7, 5–9 p.m.

Seven Feathers Casino Resort

146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville

www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/greatest-of-the-grape

Tickets: $100-140

Participating wineries:

Abacela Winery

Bradley Vineyards

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery

Cooper Ridge Vineyard

Freed Estate Winery

Girardet Vineyards

Haines Creek Vineyard &

Tasting Room

HillCrest Vineyard & Winery

Knostman Family Winery

Lexème

Melrose Vineyards

Paul O’Brien Winery

Richwine Vineyards

River’s Edge Winery

Spire Mountain Cellars

Trella Vineyards

Triple Oak Vineyard

Whitetail Ridge Vineyard

Umpqua Community College – Winemaking & Viticulture

Ali Rodgers has been involved in many aspects of the wine industry, beginning her journey in 2003 at her father’s winery: Dumas Station. Since then, she has sold wine in Portland and Bend and led wine tours in the Walla Walla region. Ali currently serves as executive director of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association and lives in Roseburg with her husband and daughter.