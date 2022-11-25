November 9, 2022

Whiskey A Go-Go

Stock your bar with Oregon-made whiskey

Killdeer Distilling Oregon Rye Whiskey

The dIstIllery was established in 2018, after Kate Coulter and Colin Fisher followed their dream to make distilled spirits. The name recognizes the many lively Killdeer plovers nesting on their Newberg property. With 66 percent rye, 16 percent corn and 18 percent malted barley, this whiskey is then aged for 18 months in new American oak from Missouri. The result? Earthy mushrooms mingle with sweet kettle corn, honey, cardamom and vanilla, ending in a long finish.

(89 proof/44.5% alcohol)

$45 (750 ml)

www.killdeerdistilling.com

Bull Run Distilling Co. Maple-infused American Straight Whiskey

Medoff infused this seven-year-old aged whiskey (batch 5) with Vermont maple syrup. Expect toasted hazelnuts, oranges and natural maple flavors. While sweet, it’s not cloying– perfect for a hot toddy or add a couple dashes of orange bitters and a giant ice cube for a Maple Old Fashioned.

(91.86 proof/45.93% alcohol)

$45 (750 ml)

www.bullrundistillery.com

Bull Run Distilling Co. Pinot Noir finished American Whiskey

Batch 18, initially aged 15 years, spent an additional 15 months in Oregon Pinot Noir barrels, sourced from a Dundee Hills winery. Founder Lee Medoff has been professionally distilling since 1998, launching Bull Run in 2010. Named for the tributary that supplies water to Portland and the distillery, many consider it some of the purest in the nation. This lovely sipping whiskey tastes of sweet corn, honey and baking spices, evolving into mouthcoating molasses with a spicy ginger finish.

(98 proof/49% alcohol)

$49 (750 ml)

www.bullrundistillery.com

Branch Point Oregon Whiskey

Co-founder and distiller Steven Day, with wife Debra, launched Branch Point in 2016. A practicing neurologist by day, all his extra time is focused solely on whiskey production. When making this whiskey, Day uses locally-grown barley mashed, fermented, distilled, matured and bottled on-site in Dayton. After aging four years in new, charred American oak, anticipate baking chocolate, caramel corn, cherry and spiced gingerbread.

(92 proof/46% alcohol)

$60 (750 ml)

www.branchpointdistillery.com