September 1, 2025

Walk Among the Vines

Vineyards host fascinating, complex ecosystems

By Michele Francisco, OWP editor

See that brightly painted tractor navigating the narrow rows of grapevines? Odds are the winery or vineyard owner is driving it. You might be surprised to learn most Oregon wineries are first and foremost winegrowers.

These hard-working people truly tend to the fruits of their labor, maintaining individual plants while simultaneously evaluating their stress levels. Does each vine need water? Could a boost of specific nutrients make it stronger? Would dropping some fruit ensure the remaining clusters fully ripen?

Duck behind the grapevine canopy. Seize every opportunity to tour vineyards because what you discover can be eye-opening. Winemakers believe good wine is made in the vineyard. Go learn why.

During recent outings, one winery owner shared why he paused a proposed planting due to economic uncertainty. Another vineyard walk revealed how previously struggling plants improved two years after compost was buried in nearby holes. A third site, with varied soil types and depths, provided dramatic examples of how these variables affect grapevine vigor. Other tours demonstrated how mature trees with robust root systems rob nutrients from neighboring vines and the many benefits of grazing sheep. Cultivated by farmers intimately familiar with their plots, vineyards host fascinating, complex ecosystems.

Farming wine grapes is significantly more complicated than, say, carrots, melons or corn. Vineyards require care, regular monitoring and routine maintenance throughout the year, especially during the growing season. Work that is often carried out by owners on tractors.

As harvest begins, Oregon’s vineyards are abuzz with activity. I’ve heard from winegrowers around the state who are grateful for this season’s fruit quality, with many predicting a stellar vintage. I look forward to tasting the 2025 wines in the coming years.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.