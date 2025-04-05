March 1, 2025

Virginia is for (Wine) Lovers

Admiration for Oregon wine extends across the country

Greetings from Virginia! We are what you might call Oregon wine “fans.” Having enjoyed wines from across the state since the late 1990s, beginning with a bottle of Firesteed and then Gypsy Dancer Pinot Noir. However, it was during Christmas dinner, in 2002, that our “a-ha” moment occurred over a bottle of Ken Wright’s 2000 Freedom Hill Pinot Noir, now a keepsake and cherished memory.

Dusky Goose Pinots supercharged our palates, eventually leading to us vacationing in Oregon. After calling the phone number on the back label, we worked an afternoon harvest in 2006, courtesy of Ron and Lynn Penner-Ash. From there, we have volunteered over multiple harvests for Ken Wright, whose generosity and friendship know no bounds. More friends developed over the years, including the Stuart family who conceived and developed the Abbey Road Farm estate, complete with bed and breakfast silos and their visionary “Agrivino” tasting room concept.

In fact, we nearly moved to Oregon… but our pesky careers intervened. It’s hard to believe we’ve been drinking Oregon for over 25 years, sharing wines with many friends and family, shaping their palates along the way. Oregon’s wines are often so interesting, silky and flat-out delicious we’ve found ourselves spoiled to the point of no return.

Jay McDonald’s EIEIO wines are also a serious favorite, among other talented winemakers, including (the now retired) Dave Grooters and his Carlton Cellars wines. Always so much fun was the intimacy of the tasting rooms early on, which persists in many places. Our first visit to the back room of Nick’s Italian Café was like visiting a wing of the Smithsonian set aside for Oregon’s wine pioneers.

We, of course, enjoy wines from across the globe, especially those from Alsace. While we love them, Oregon is our “default button.” We were early adopters of Oregon’s Chardonnays, sparkling, Rieslings, Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc and look forward to drinking more of them.

So, as inflationary pressures and some questionable medical assertions muddle the wine-drinking landscape, we’re wishing the very best for all our friends and winemakers of Oregon. Keep doing what you’ve always done: making people happy, one sip at a time.

What you do is important. And, for that, we are so, so very thankful.

— Gene & Jan B.

Editor’s Note:

Of the recent emails from readers, this one really stood out. Wine (and alcohol in general) is facing a barrage of negative publicity, adding unnecessary pressure to Oregon’s wineries. This letter reminds us how Oregon wine enthusiasts serve as advocates around the country, using their influence to support our local producers.