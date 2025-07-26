July 1, 2025

Vinotherapy

Experience Oregon's first wine spa

By Annelise Kelly

Stretched out, luxuriating in a spacious tub, I am surrounded by bubbles popping vigorously like Champagne on steroids. A rosy purple glow fills the dim room, emitted from underwater lights filtered through diluted Cabernet Franc. As I savor a glass of Ram Cellars Chardonnay, noting hints of kumquat and green apple, I revel in my good fortune. Tonight, my job is to enjoy a vinotherapy package at The Wine Spa in Northeast Portland.

The Wine Spa, open since November, has already been named by Time Magazine as one of The World’s Greatest Places of 2025 – the only such designation in Oregon. Owner Kelly Lewis started dreaming of a wine spa while traveling through Eastern Europe. “I encountered different wine spas while leading a tour through the Republic of Georgia and Armenia. I was sitting in a tub of wine thinking, oh my gosh, this is the coolest thing– and so ‘Portland.’ It feels so Oregon… and is quite unique and luxurious. I also appreciated the way it made my body feel.”

She speculated on the possibilities. “Wouldn’t it be cool if I opened a wine spa? But then, of course, I instantly dismissed the idea… who opens a wine spa, right?” However, the thought lingered. When she returned home, she researched vinotherapy “and really fell in love with the old-world ritual aspect of it.”

After 20 minutes of relaxed soaking, it’s time for my facial. I rise from the steaming wine water, towel off, and slip between the sheets on the nearby massage table. Lead esthetician Amanda Warren tenderly administers a seemingly endless sequence of treatments to my rested face. It is misted, gently massaged, toweled, exfoliated and cleansed, then toned and serumed, masked and massaged some more. It’s even rubbed with the cut surfaces of frozen grapes, the succulent interiors traced in symmetrical overlapping circles on both sides of my face. Warren massages my hands and arms while the beauty elixirs, packed with healing powers of the vine, work their magic. I enjoy being thoroughly spoiled for 50 minutes.

Lewis explains how wine in a spa context remains an ancient concept. “Some trace it back to the days of Cleopatra– and we know the Romans used wine holistically.” In Bordeaux, “they noticed how the hands of grape farmers were really young-looking. The antioxidants in grapes have topical benefits and soaking in wine provides many benefits. Beyond relaxation, it has been scientifically shown to increase circulation and production of collagen in our skin. And it reduces stress. Here we combine treatments, such as a soak with a massage or a facial, so you can absorb the antioxidants from wine in the bath.” For my soak, Warren swirled about a bottle’s worth of Cabernet Franc from Terra Vina Wines into the hot tub she drew for me.

As explained on The Wine Spa website, “our vinotherapy baths are made up of a signature blend of Epsom salts, botanicals, warm water and yes– wine! The bath is set to a temperature of 100-104 degrees to help relax your muscles, absorb nutrients, improve circulation and destress. Red wine is rich in antioxidants such as resveratrol and polyphenols. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, delivering a relaxing experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

These antioxidants, including viniferine, are plentiful in grapes, grape extract and wine, too. Topically applied, they can help combat aging, hydrate skin and promote collagen production.

Antioxidants lessen the impact of free radicals, unstable molecules that can oxidize and damage skin cells. Free radicals are consequences of pollution, stress, smoking, and inflammation, as well as poor eating and drinking habits.

Resveratrol, extracted from grape skins, is believed to calm the skin, stimulate collagen and elastin production along with accelerating skin regeneration. Viniferine, sourced from grapevine sap, prevents and corrects dark spots while brightening the skin. Polyphenols, from grape seeds, supply anti-oxidant and wrinkle-preventing benefits by preserving the skin’s natural levels of hyaluronic acid.

Naturally, guests are invited to complement the topical application with an internally applied counterpart. During my visit, six Northwest wines, including one non-alcoholic, were available by the glass and eight by the bottle. “We really try to be hyper-focused on local, so the bottles used in our tubs are upcycled from Willamette Valley wineries with wine they can’t sell due to bottling or processing errors,” says Lewis.

Four treatment rooms include built-in spa tubs, large and lavish enough for one person or cozy for two. One tubless room has two massage tables designed for couples. Groups can reserve the entire property for celebrations or reunions. Robes and slippers ensure guests feel completely pampered.

The Wine Spa promises oenophiles a unique way to enjoy the fruit of the vine. “I never thought I would do something like this,” says Lewis. “It’s really fun and reminded me of kind of old-world Europe. It also allows me to share the experiences I had while traveling, here in Portland.”

The Wine Spa

1517 N.E. Broadway, Portland

(503) 946-8450

thewinespapdx.com

After living in Denmark, the Netherlands, L.A. and the Bay Area, writer Annelise Kelly settled in Portland, where she delights in food carts, Douglas firs, dancing and getting crafty. Thanks to Annelise’s broad interests, her career path has weaved through cooking, events, technical writing, decorative painting and retail display. Wanderlust takes her across borders and oceans every chance she gets. Connect with Annelise at www.annelisekelly.com.