August 1, 2025

Vino Vanguards: Part Two

Learn how several wineries are finding success in innovative ways

By Neil Ferguson

Last month, I wrote about the issues plaguing Oregon’s wine industry. Despite all the gloom, good things are happening across the Pacific Northwest. Some inventive people are using creativity, smart marketing and bold measures to attract enthusiasts. While my previous story focused on innovative events, this month I spotlight a handful of wineries with fresh ideas designed to draw people to their tasting rooms and drive sales. They are thinking outside the barrel and finding success with less conventional approaches.

The team at Sokol Blosser Winery, in the Dundee Hills, decided it was time to share their wine with consumers outside the tasting room setting. Enter the new mobile wine bar, an eye-catching little trailer branded with Evolution, the winery’s entry-level label.

“With winery visitation trending down for many reasons, we stopped waiting for people to come to us. Innovation and creativity are the foundation of our operations, and we want to meet people where they are,” explains president and second-generation winegrower, Alex Sokol Blosser.

After debuting at the recent Portland Rose Festival, Sokol Blosser’s mobile wine bar now helps the winery connect with consumers in diverse settings, including local music and art festivals as well as private events.

Nearby, Artist Block has created what is, in many ways, the antithesis of the classic Willamette Valley tasting room– likely why it has received both acclaim from visitors and snarky eye-rolls from the old guard gatekeepers. It’s easy to understand why when strolling past the motorcycle to enter a bright, airy, sensory-overloaded tasting room adorned with pop art created by founder Anna Sweet and other artists.

“We’ve made it our mission to break the mold– and maybe a few outdated wine rules– by creating a tasting room experience that actually speaks to the 25-to-45 crowd. One that feels less like a lecture and more like the best kind of field trip, with snacks, selfies and a splash of nostalgia,” describes Sweet.

Giving people an experience as aesthetically pleasing on social media as it is in person isn’t for everyone (this writer included), but you can’t deny its appeal to content-hungry generations.

“We aim to create moments that are memorable, shareable, and buzz-worthy. Events become stories. Stories become content. And content becomes community,” asserts Sweet.

At Artist Block, this transpires in the form of nostalgia-leaning movie nights, music and food experiences, or maybe the chance to play with fancy Bengal cats while sipping wines with unusual names: Yummy Yummy Yummy, Rainbow Juice and Thicc Sister. The winery serves Goldfish crackers in actual goldfish bowls and gummy bears in butter dishes, all part of Sweet’s goal of creating “surprise-and-delight” moments that turn casual visits into loyal fandom.

From its flexible and personalized wine club to nonalcohol-focused experiences reflecting an inclusive ethos, Artist Block is flipping the script.

“Let’s be honest: Most people don’t care about soil types. We skip the jargon and focus on connection. Our tastings are less about geography and grape science and more about creative process and personal stories. Wine should be fun. Period,” states Sweet.

Crowds flock to Umpqua Valley’s JosephJane Winery, a multifaceted, dog and family-friendly space. Snobbery has little place at this easygoing spot where pizzas complement a range of wines from sweet to dry. For founders and partners Leon and Kayla Glaser, JosephJane was inspired by their own family-oriented preferences, along with a desire to include everyone.

“We designed JosephJane to accommodate families like ours. When we go wine tasting with the whole family (including our black mutt), we look for other wineries with similar values,” notes Leon.

By serving up pizza, beer– even slushies– alongside wine, they are simultaneously doing what many wineries would scoff at while also listening to the wants and needs of their community.

“One huge element increasing customer visits is our wood-fired pizza. There aren’t many dining options out in Douglas County wine country. People like to make JosephJane one of their stops so they can continue their adventure longer. We encourage people to bring their dogs and kids. We also have a handful of local beers on tap, and every brewery we carry also serves our wine,” says Leon.

The Glasers take a similar approach to winemaking by leaning into styles popular with customers– sweeter wines and a lavender-infused rosé. Rather than worrying about being judged by wine snobs, they see opportunity.

“Our normal progression starts with sweeter wines, working towards drier whites and, finally, introducing reds from light to heavier,” explains Leon.

At JosephJane, success means being willing and unafraid to try things not common at other wineries. The winery has a packed lineup of activities, including live music, cooking classes, exercise classes, paint-and-sips, along with vendor pop-ups. “We believe wine pairs with everything, including fun events,” shares Leon.

In the Applegate Valley, Herb Quady and his team at Quady North have developed a reinvigorated approach to wine education. With a reputation for pushing boundaries, Quady North continuously innovates. Examples include labels resembling vintage tattoo art to an exclusive boxed wine sold in an ammo case as well as canned and boxed rosé, all designed for easy portability. Now the winery is achieving success with its “Story Behind the Sip” series, combining education and tasting in a fun, casual and approachable manner.

“One of our core values is making our wines accessible. My wife, Meloney, has always felt we do that best when connecting directly with our customers. Between my wines and those made under my parents’ California-based Quady label, we’re one of the few American families producing nearly every style, including sherry and vermouth, sparkling, many still wines, Port-style wines and Muscats. Each wine has a story, much more exciting than how it’s made… There’s also the why, and what we think about it,” shares Quady.

While Quady admits the current crowd skews Generation X and older, the series attracts both “the wine curious and wine nerds,” with many attending more than one session.

“There are a lot of options out there. To differentiate ourselves, we need to play to our strengths, provide value, and be a little different. Our series does all that,” declares Quady.

This handful of examples demonstrates how creativity is attracting new wine consumers. Ultimately, the solution is not one size fits all; finding a niche that resonates with buyers is essential. There’s no roadmap or formula in this new reality– it’s time to do what much of the wine scene has lacked in recent decades: have a little fun.

Neil Ferguson is a journalist, editor and marketer. Originally from the tiny state of Rhode Island and spending his formative years in Austin, Texas, he has long focused his writing around cultural pursuits, whether they be music, beer, wine or food. Neil previously worked as director of marketing for the Oregon Wine Board. He currently contributes regularly to Willamette Week, Sip Magazine, The New School, Glide Magazine and other outlets. Read more at www.neilferguson.work.