August 30, 2024

Un-PARRA-lleled Vision

Meet winemaker Sam Parra of PARRA Wine Co.

By Greg Norton

El Toro and El Matador decide to make wine, not war.

We can all learn from them.

SALUD!

This aphorism, an original statement of cooperation plus community, graces the back labels of PARRA Wine Co. Homage to Sam Parra’s Hispanic heritage, the toro (bull) and matador (bullfighter) certainly seem unlikely allies.

Parra’s journey from a family of vineyard workers in Napa Valley to the pages of Forbes Magazine is just as far-fetched. Since bootstrapping his wine brand in 2018, he has carved out a niche in an industry often defined by luxury and wealth. In January, Wine Industry Advisor recognized Parra on its 2024 list of “Most Inspiring People.”

This savvy, scrappy entrepreneur continues defying the odds. By championing lesser-known grape varieties, experimenting with alternative packaging and making use of others’ skills, he has developed a fascinating fusion between wine culture and Latino heritage. With wine names like Tomalo Frio and Vino Chingon, alongside single-vineyard “passion wines,” Parra’s label stands as a testament to his creativity and determination.

Napa to Willamette

Parra, 47, has been immersed in the industry since childhood. “I started making wine with friends and family while growing up in Napa Valley,” he said. “The three ridges forming the base of my logo represent my family’s three generations in the wine business.”

His family’s roots in the U.S. were assisted by the Bracero program, an effort started during World War II to include Mexican laborers. Sam’s grandparents, aunts and uncles arrived as guest workers. They comprised the first two generations to work as vineyard stewards in California. Two uncles founded Vinos Unidos (United Wines) in Napa. Encouraged by his family, Parra learned more about winemaking and marketing while working various jobs in Napa and Sonoma.

The late Gary Andrus, co-founder of California’s Pine Ridge Vineyards and Dundee Hills’ Archery Summit, was one of many connections Parra fostered. He credits Andrus with his first glimpse of the Willamette Valley during a trip in 1999. “I fell in love with the Valley back then,” he said. “It reminded me a lot of California’s Mendocino County.”

Subsequent visits inspired Parra to move to Oregon, which he called the “state of dreamers.”

Getting the Word Out

The results of an Internet search of PARRA Wine Co. yield profiles by various media, from the aforementioned Forbes articles to Wine Enthusiast, Seven Fifty Daily, podcasts and regional press. How does Parra afford such an effective publicist?

Naturally, there’s a story.

“I was working as senior wine educator at a winery in Napa,” recalls Parra. An industry tour brought two bloggers to his tasting room alongside more influential distributors and retailers. Parra hit it off with the women, going “above and beyond” by giving them local restaurant and shop recommendations. Two days later, they returned with chocolate from one of the places he suggested. The gift was an expression of their appreciation for Parra’s hospitality. Apparently, while they were less warmly received while visiting other wineries, they wanted Parra to know he had made a positive impression.

The three kept in contact. After both writers took positions with Forbes and Wine Enthusiast, they were eager to share Parra’s story with a wider audience. “It’s all about maintaining relationships,” Parra said. He credits the national coverage with helping his fledgling brand survive disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Bootstrapping

Parra’s generational wealth originates from his family’s encouragement along with their knowledge of wine growing and production. Hard work, creativity and shoestring budgets led him here.

He is not alone. According to the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, Latino-owned businesses increased 34 percent over the past decade, a rate disproportionate even to this fast-growing segment of the U.S. population. Stanford’s research cites access to capital as Latino entrepreneurs’ most significant hurdle. Often rejected for bank loans, they must find alternative lending sources.

Last fall, Parra appeared in Portland before a live audience, alongside nine other entrepreneurs at an event called Pitch Latino. It was an initiative developed by The Latino Founders Accelerator, “an industry-agnostic program to support entrepreneurs in scaling their products, technology, and services.” After competing against presentations for everything from social media apps to travel trailers, Parra was awarded $2500.

Encouragement followed from the greater wine industry with a $10,000 grant from the Montoya Opportunity Fund backed by the international brand Naked Wines.

The fund’s founder, Macario Montoya, chose winemaking after working in the finance industry. During his entry-level jobs, he realized the disparity between the established roles for Latino people and their visibility in wine. “Latinos make up a bulk of the wine industry, yet are so underrepresented as winemakers,” he said. “I want to help them achieve new goals and see them succeed, and am happy to do whatever it takes.”

Montoya’s passion conforms with Naked Wines’ dedication to inclusion. “We see a lack of diversity in the industry as a real problem that is denying consumers access to some amazing talent that deserves a platform,” said Nick Devlin, president of Naked Wines.

Parra used his grant to create several new wines. “I think it speaks volumes that such a large international company wants to support people of color,” he said.

Support flows both directions for Parra. Earlier this year, his bilingual skills and business acumen attracted the attention of Salem’s Heritage Grove Federal Credit Union. They hired him as their community relations officer. “I attend high school and college career job fairs, as well as business orientations. I basically connect the community with the credit union for loans,” he said. Balancing the demands of this role with those of PARRA Wine Co. may seem formidable, but Parra feels the two strengthen each other. “It’s so hard to work two jobs,” he admits, “but it’s a good balance doing 100 percent of what I love.”

Parra also assists Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad—Hispanic Association of the Wine Industry in Oregon and Community, more commonly known as AHIVOY. The Willamette Valley nonprofit works to empower vineyard stewards through education. He is also active in Celebrating Hispanic Roots, comprised of a group of Oregon winery owners and winemakers increasing the visibility of Hispanic cultures.

Winemaking

Parra shares winemaking space with Lundeen Wines, drawing upon the expertise of veteran winemaker Michael Lundeen. The collaboration proves stimulating for both.

Regarding his decision to welcome custom crush clients, Lundeen says, “Because of the people I have been able to work with, I realize I quite enjoy this arrangement. We have made it a really fun and engaging creative experience.”

Connecting to Parra’s Hispanic culture, PARRA Wine Co. focuses primarily on Tempranillo, the grape variety of Spain’s Rioja region. He may well have set a record for the number of ways the red variety can be made: blended and as a single-varietal, in a carbonic style, as a sparkling wine, as well as a port-like dessert wine and rosé. He also champions varieties seldom seen in Oregon, including Blaufränkisch and Gewürztraminer.

Tomalo Frio is a hibiscus and cinnamon-infused Tempranillo wine so novel it required filing the formula with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB. Inspired by Jamaican aguas frias common at any taqueria, Tomalo Frio (literally, “drink it cold”) remains cross-cultural while also appealing to anyone preferring a refreshing, lower alcohol beverage. “I add about 20 percent San Pellegrino sparkling water,” Parra said, noting the process lessens both calories and alcohol.

PARRA Wine Co. added Spanish-language names, building bridges to new markets. Blends with names Dulce Remedio (“Sweet Remedy” or “Medicine”) and Consulta (loosely translated as “Therapist”) bolster brand concepts linking wine drinking with “winding down.”

“Sam came up with the creative inspiration of all these ideas,” according to Michael Lundeen. “Then he comes to me, and I’ll say, ‘okay, well, this is how we would accomplish that’… like an artist and the logistics coming together. That’s sort of how I feel about the partnership.”

An Ambitious Future

One of PARRA Wine is named Vino Chingon. The Spanish word can mean anything from “bold” or “assertive” to simply “badass.” It’s a glimpse into Parra’s ambitious future for his Oregon wine company.

Expanded sparkling and infused wine categories, along with growing interest in canned wine, prompted Parra’s vision of what’s next. He began his business focusing on single-vineyard “passion wines,” yet wants to create products with wider appeal. The collaboration with Lundeen encourages Parra to do more.

“I know I cannot do this on my own,” he acknowledges.

Parra feels gratitude to Casteel Custom Bottling and Tinman Mobile Canning for helping him enter new categories at prices he can afford.

Parra believes new flavor profiles and alternative packaging reach markets far beyond Oregon. “I’m already laying the pavement… for success down the road,” said Parra, now discussing possibilities with out-of-state partners.

Fostering Relationships

El Toro and El Matador appear on some of PARRA Wine Co.’s labels, resembling a traditional family crest frequently seen on more established brands. The artist who drew the two characters bartered wine for her creativity. It is yet another example of the importance of solidarity in Parra’s winemaking and business relationships.

“Some people have a gift for engaging with people and fostering community,” observed Michael Lundeen. “That’s how he pulls this together. It’s through all these relationships he’s built… and maximizing other people’s talents. He’s very good at that.”

PARRA WINE CO.

parrawineco@gmail.com

(707) 738-9380

parrawineco.com

Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in the tasting room at Campbell Lane Winery near West Linn. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.