August 1, 2025

Toasting Hospitality

Cellar Stars Awards highlights exceptional Willamette Valley tasting rooms

By Greg Norton

Where shall we go wine tasting today?

Is the weather nice enough to sit outside? Who has live music? Do they have food? Can we bring the kids? How about the dog?

Oregon wineries offer an expansive array of tasting options provided by committed staffers eager to deliver memorable experiences. While the wine poured is often rated in competitions or scored on a 100-point scale, their hospitality is usually only recognized by word of mouth and online reviews.

The Cellar Stars Awards aim to change that.

The inaugural awards dinner celebrated “exceptional tasting rooms in the Willamette Valley.” Held at McMinnville’s The Bindery in April, 16 wineries were recognized for excellence in various categories, along with 11 judged the best in each of the Valley’s American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs. (See sidebar for a list of the honorees.)

Nominated last fall by industry peers, voters eventually chose three finalists in each category. Nearly 3,000 wine lovers voted for the 27 winners.

Kristen Baxter is the driving force behind the Cellar Stars Awards. Founder of Gather & Host, a venue planning and coaching services, she creates unique events, including the Cellar Stars Awards. Also a member of the Yamhill Carlton AVA marketing board, Baxter relies on her expertise in the hospitality industry. She remembers discussing her idea for the awards with colleagues and as moderator of the Industry Tasting Collective, a local tasting room group on Facebook.

“They invite people to try the wine firsthand,” she noted. “They’re putting on these incredibly creative events, and I wanted some way to recognize those efforts.”

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas of Oregon’s 6th district kicked off the award celebration by expressing appreciation for those present. She also acknowledged the importance of wine in the rural and statewide economy.

“Oregon wine is about so much more than the product. It’s about the people, the places and the sense of connection you create… whether you’re welcoming first-time visitors or lifelong collectors,” explained Salinas. “Tasting rooms don’t just sell wine. They boost local economies by drawing tourism, supporting small businesses, and creating good-paying jobs throughout our rural communities– on top of the fantastic hospitality that defines this region.”

Willamette Valley Vineyards, which includes Domaine Willamette and Tualatin Estate Vineyards, earned Best Food Program, Best Sustainable Practices and Best in each of two AVAs: Dundee Hills and Tualatin Hills.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by fellow wine enthusiasts and industry peers,” shares Lauren Druse, Domaine Willamette’s general manager and regional retail operations and program manager. “We’re grateful to be part of a community that pushes us to keep evolving, and so proud of our amazing team– their dedication, passion and hospitality make it all possible.”

Other wineries with multiple awards were Abbey Road Farm, in Carlton, for Best Community Involvement, Best in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Most Dog Friendly. Sherwood’s Alloro Vineyard was voted Best in the Laurelwood AVA and Best in Customer Service.

This year’s sponsors were Oregon Wine Press, The Bindery, Biscuit & Pickles Catering, WCP Solutions (a supplier of industry supplies and services) and Northwest Distribution and Storage.

Baxter hopes the awards, in their numerous categories, will help wine lovers seeking something new that fits their style. “I really wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the tasting rooms and encourage people to come out to the Willamette Valley and see what all there is to offer.”

Voting opens again in November. Learn more at: www.cellarstarsawards.com.

CELLAR STARS AWARDS

Best Customer Service

Alloro Vineyard

Best Food Program

Domaine Willamette

Best Overall Tasting Experience

Alloro Vineyard

Best Overall Atmosphere/Ambiance

Durant Vineyards

Best Sommelier/Staff Expertise

Soter Vineyards

Best Outdoor Tasting Area

Resonance Winery

Best Indoor Tasting Area

Archery Summit

Best Special Events

Dominio IV

Most Family Friendly

Stoller Family Estate

Most Dog Friendly

Abbey Road Farm

Best Sustainable Practices

Willamette Valley Vineyard

Best Tasting Room for Groups

Argyle Winery

Best Community Involvement

Abbey Road Farm

Best/Most Creative Social Media

CHO Wines

Best Wine Tasting Tour Operator

NW Wine Shuttle

Best New Tasting Room

Ghost Hill Winery

BEST IN EACH AVA

Chehalem Mountains

Adelsheim Vineyard

Dundee Hills

Domaine Willamette

Eola-Amity Hills

Bethel Heights

Laurelwood District

Alloro Vineyard

Lower Long Tom

Antiquum Farm

McMinnville

Maysara Winery

Mt. Pisgah

Open Claim Vineyards

Ribbon Ridge

Norris Wines

Tualatin Hills

Tualatin Estate Vineyards

Van Duzer Corridor

Left Coast Estate

Yamhill-Carlton

Abbey Road Farm

Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in the tasting room at Campbell Lane Winery near West Linn. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.