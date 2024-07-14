July 1, 2024

Think Pink

Drink Pink returns for 11th year

By Greg Norton

It first began when the world was still convinced pink wine equaled sweet white Zinfandel. But, 11 years later, Patton Valley Wines’ annual Drink Pink rosé festival continues as a unique celebration of serious wine in this expanding category.

Co-owner Justina Bice credits Patton Valley’s winemaker Derek Einberger who conceived the idea for the event after releasing their first intentionally made rosé. “We were starting to make a name for ourselves with the rosé wine,” she recalls, “and so he enthusiastically suggested we make a festival out of it!”

This year, the event is noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at the picturesque Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery, minutes from downtown McMinnville. Thirty wineries will be on hand pouring samples and selling bottles of their “pink stuff”– and more. Add in dancing to live music by Billy D & The Hoodoos, eating Mexican food prepared by Los Kopitos’ onsite food trucks, and perusing the wares of nearly a dozen local craft vendors, making for a summer party worthy of refreshing pink wine.

For a second year, the event will benefit With Courage, a nonprofit delivering resources and support to Yamhill County families living with a breast cancer diagnosis. The organization was founded in 2014 to provide services locally, thereby reducing the number of trips to Portland.

Ready to join the celebration? General admission tickets include a GoVino glass, all tastings, a food voucher for a meal at one of Los Kopitos’ food trucks, live music and access to the craft vendors.

Drink Pink Rosé Festival

July 20, $75 (21+ only)

Noon to 4 p.m.

Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Rd., McMinnville

pattonvalley.com/drinkpink



Participating Wineries

Andante Vineyard

Anne Amie Vineyards

Bells Up Winery

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

Cana's Feast Winery

Chris James Cellars

Cliff Creek Cellars

Coleman Vineyards

Compris Vineyard

Dion Vineyard

Hyland Estates

Illahe Vineyards

Jachter Family Wines

Knudsen Vineyards

Lemelson Vineyards

Love & Squalor Wine

MonksGate Vineyard and Wines

Ocelli Cellars

Patton Valley Wines

R. Stuart & Co. Winery

and Wine Bar

Rain Dance Vineyards

Résolu Cellars

Sokol Blosser Winery

Tumwater Vineyard

Van Duzer Vineyards

Varnum Vintners

Vitae Springs Vineyard

Well Play Wines

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery

Vendors

Blooms on Brims

Cindylouhou Art

Embroidery Girlee

Encanto Creations

JDS Woodcrafts

Miss Hannah's Gourmet Popcorn

Roo Farms

The Submissive Stone

Suzy's Chocolates

With Courage

Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in the tasting room at Campbell Lane Winery near West Linn. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.