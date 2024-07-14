Think Pink
Drink Pink returns for 11th year
By Greg Norton
It first began when the world was still convinced pink wine equaled sweet white Zinfandel. But, 11 years later, Patton Valley Wines’ annual Drink Pink rosé festival continues as a unique celebration of serious wine in this expanding category.
Co-owner Justina Bice credits Patton Valley’s winemaker Derek Einberger who conceived the idea for the event after releasing their first intentionally made rosé. “We were starting to make a name for ourselves with the rosé wine,” she recalls, “and so he enthusiastically suggested we make a festival out of it!”
This year, the event is noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at the picturesque Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery, minutes from downtown McMinnville. Thirty wineries will be on hand pouring samples and selling bottles of their “pink stuff”– and more. Add in dancing to live music by Billy D & The Hoodoos, eating Mexican food prepared by Los Kopitos’ onsite food trucks, and perusing the wares of nearly a dozen local craft vendors, making for a summer party worthy of refreshing pink wine.
For a second year, the event will benefit With Courage, a nonprofit delivering resources and support to Yamhill County families living with a breast cancer diagnosis. The organization was founded in 2014 to provide services locally, thereby reducing the number of trips to Portland.
Ready to join the celebration? General admission tickets include a GoVino glass, all tastings, a food voucher for a meal at one of Los Kopitos’ food trucks, live music and access to the craft vendors.
Drink Pink Rosé Festival
July 20, $75 (21+ only)
Noon to 4 p.m.
Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery
10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Rd., McMinnville
pattonvalley.com/drinkpink
Participating Wineries
Andante Vineyard
Anne Amie Vineyards
Bells Up Winery
Bryn Mawr Vineyards
Cana's Feast Winery
Chris James Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars
Coleman Vineyards
Compris Vineyard
Dion Vineyard
Hyland Estates
Illahe Vineyards
Jachter Family Wines
Knudsen Vineyards
Lemelson Vineyards
Love & Squalor Wine
MonksGate Vineyard and Wines
Ocelli Cellars
Patton Valley Wines
R. Stuart & Co. Winery
and Wine Bar
Rain Dance Vineyards
Résolu Cellars
Sokol Blosser Winery
Tumwater Vineyard
Van Duzer Vineyards
Varnum Vintners
Vitae Springs Vineyard
Well Play Wines
Winderlea Vineyard & Winery
Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery
Vendors
Blooms on Brims
Cindylouhou Art
Embroidery Girlee
Encanto Creations
JDS Woodcrafts
Miss Hannah's Gourmet Popcorn
Roo Farms
The Submissive Stone
Suzy's Chocolates
With Courage
Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in the tasting room at Campbell Lane Winery near West Linn. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.