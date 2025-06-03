May 31, 2025

The Cluster Effect

Tips for planning a group wine getaway

By Estelle Rogers

Wine tasting with a large group should be just as easy as with a few friends. It simply requires some strategic planning. Start by answering these three essential questions: where to stay, who will drive and which wineries to visit. Whether your ensemble consists of cousins, childhood besties, a family reunion or friends who enthusiastically say, “Hey, let’s all go wine tasting,” learn how to shift the conversation from mere chat to reality.

With abundant lodging options, established driving tour companies and wineries equipped to host your group, there has never been a better time to visit the Willamette Valley.

Choosing where to stay should be a priority. With hundreds of well-appointed vacation rentals, selecting your home-away-from-home involves a few choices. Do you prefer being within walking distance of downtown or in the country, with sweeping views of vineyards? Do you need extras like a pool table and board games or a fire pit and grill? All of these and more are available. Resources such as iTrip.net, Airbnb, VRBO and local Oregon company, Porch Light, are excellent options when booking a group staying together under one roof rather than in individual hotel rooms.

Consider the Vintage Terrace, a newly renovated turn-of-the-century Carlton church converted into a vacation home. Originally built in 1855 on land donated by prominent local historical figure, Peter Smith, the property’s side yard contains his grave with a marker dated June 5, 1863. This former Methodist church includes five bedrooms, all with luxurious king beds, along with a hot tub, chef’s kitchen and ample elbow room. Your group will be within walking distance of historic downtown Carlton. Enjoy fresh-baked bread, specialty coffee and bakery delights at Carlton Bakery in the morning and feast on pizza and ice cream at Park & Main in the evening. Or perhaps dining at local French bistro, Cuvée, serving wine country visitors for over two decades.

Other large homes include Punkin Manor in Newberg, with an indoor basketball court and custom pool table, perfect for post-wine-tasting fun. Daze Off, in Amity, includes sweeping panoramic views of the Valley and vineyards, ideal for quiet evenings watching the sun set. Camellia Farmhouse, a short, four-block walk to downtown Newberg, has a hidden speakeasy. All these vacation rentals, with five bedrooms to accommodate 10+ guests, can be found by searching their names online.

With lodging secured, it’s time to select a driver. With over 30 tour companies based in the Willamette Valley, and even more in Portland, finding one is simple. However, don’t expect last-minute availability. To ensure a low-stress day, planning in advance remains the secret to success.

Tour companies accustomed to larger groups include Black Tie Tours, Cellar Door Wine Tours, Grape Escape, Valley Vineyard Tours and First Nature Tours. Stefan Czarnecki of Black Tie Tours has three tips:

1. Be considerate to tasting room staff and other tasters. Large groups tend to speak loudly and easily disrupt the vibe.

2. Make a nutritious food and water plan. Protein slows alcohol absorption; snack between stops or pack a hearty lunch if picnicking. Making a lunch reservation is a terrific way to refuel.

3. Don’t overbook: three stops is ideal for one day. Remember, everyone in your group will sample the same number of tastings– but people process alcohol differently. Be sure to monitor your friends and practice responsible drinking.

Finally, honor the timeline; when your driver says it’s time to go, please do so. This ensures a timely arrival at your next reservation.

Consulting with your tour company before making winery reservations can significantly enhance your day. Not only are they familiar with distances and routes between locations but also individual atmospheres. Tour companies can recommend wineries able to accommodate larger groups. By trusting their recommendations, your group is also privy to experiences known only by locals.

You’ve secured lodging and the tour company; time to choose which wineries to visit. With nearly 800 in the Willamette Valley, the choices are almost endless.

Granville Winery, Coeur De Terre Vineyard, De Ponte Cellars, L’Angelo Estate, Flâneur Wines and ROCO Winery are all favorites among groups with reservations.

Here are some simple, yet essential tips for success when wine tasting with a crowd. Always have a designated driver or hire one. Allow enough time to drive between locations. And, repeating Czarneki’s tip: when you’re having fun, don’t forget to hydrate and eat. Confirm you can bring your own food; never assume you can haul in your cooler of charcuterie snacks. The drive between wineries is often enough time to eat a hearty snack. Heed the local phrase: “If you visit more than three wineries, you’re doing it wrong.” With so many options, you may feel pressed for time; however, the best days are spent stress-free, sipping wine while enjoying the company of friends or family.

Another note: leave the perfume for another day and try wearing low or zero-scent deodorants and lotions instead. This allows for an optimum tasting experience without the distraction of strong scents masking wine aromas.

As mentioned before, be patient and at your best throughout the day, as the winery staff may be busy simultaneously serving your group and several other tables.

Oregon wine country welcomes you. Have fun and take lots of photos.

Estelle Rogers is a freelance travel writer based in McMinnville. She enjoys Pinot Noir, small towns and slow travel. An avid European traveler—carry-on luggage only—and a professional cat sitter, Estelle enjoys finding stories around every corner. She is a member of the International Food, Wine and Travel Association.