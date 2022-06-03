June 2, 2022

Tasty Picnic Provisions

Appetizing nibbles made in Oregon

As the days become longer and warmer, Oregonians naturally move outdoors. With the number of forests, beaches, rivers and parks throughout our state, no wonder we enjoy nature. Spending time outside is both healthy and therapeutic, so what are you waiting for? Pick up some canned wine and grab these sandwich fixings, perfect for your next picnic.

Grand Central Bakery baguette

A sturdy– and delicious– foundation is the key to the perfect sandwich. Grand Central bakes fresh, chewy baguettes available at your local grocer.

Rogue Creamery cheese

As Oregon’s first B-corp, their mission makes positive social impact on the world and the local community. You can’t help but feel good serving their organic cheeses.

Toby’s Tofu Dip & Spread

Dairy ain’t your thing? Add some creaminess to your sammies with this protein-packed, plant-based spread, made locally in Eugene.

Olympia Provisions salami

Oregon-made cured meats using high-quality pork promise to take your taste buds for an Olympian ride.

Tofurky deli slices

Want to pack a vegetarian picnic? Hood River’s Tofurky deli slices are made with US-grown, non-GMO tofu and organic soybeans.