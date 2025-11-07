 FOOD

Taleggio and Prosciutto Tart

This savory puff pastry tart is the perfect pairing with Alloro Vineyard's Vino Nettare dessert ice wine. Use homemade puff pastry and preserves or store-bought items for a quick dish that looks great with a holiday spread.

Taleggio and Prosciutto Tart ## Photo provided by Alloro Vineyard
Denali Whaley, executive chef at Alloro Vineyard ## Photo by Cheryl Juetten

Ingredients

• 5” x 5” puff pastry square

• 1 egg, whisked

• Sprinkle of flake sea salt

• 1 ounce Taleggio cheese (rind removed)

• 1 tablespoon apple butter or fig jam (or preserves of your choice)

• 3–5 slices prosciutto

• 1 lemon wedge

• A few drops of extra virgin olive oil

• A handful of seasonal greens or arugula

Baking the Puff Pastry

You can prepare the tart shells a day ahead.

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Place puff pastry on a parchment-lined pan.

3. Brush with egg and sprinkle with flake sea salt.

4. Bake at 425°F for 7 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 350°F and continue baking until puffy and golden, about 5–6 minutes depending on your oven.

Completing the Tart

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Once the tart shells have cooled, poke a small hole in the top of each. Place the cheese inside the hole and spoon the preserves over it.

3. Bake the filled tart for about 4 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

4. While the tart bakes, toss the greens with flake salt, a few drops of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Arrange the greens on a small plate.

5. When the tart is done, place it over the greens and top with sliced prosciutto.

Serve immediately with a glass of Alloro Vino Nettare.

Denali Whaley, executive chef at Alloro Vineyard, moved to Oregon in the early 2000s searching for seasonal farm-to-table cooking. Emphasizing sustainability and flavor in each meal, she sources ingredients from the Alloro farm and a community of local growers. Chef Denali is dedicated to creating dishes that pair in harmony with Alloro Vineyard wines while focused on regionally-inspired cuisine rooted in Italian tradition.



