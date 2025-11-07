December 1, 2025

Taleggio and Prosciutto Tart

This savory puff pastry tart is the perfect pairing with Alloro Vineyard's Vino Nettare dessert ice wine. Use homemade puff pastry and preserves or store-bought items for a quick dish that looks great with a holiday spread.

Ingredients

• 5” x 5” puff pastry square

• 1 egg, whisked

• Sprinkle of flake sea salt

• 1 ounce Taleggio cheese (rind removed)

• 1 tablespoon apple butter or fig jam (or preserves of your choice)

• 3–5 slices prosciutto

• 1 lemon wedge

• A few drops of extra virgin olive oil

• A handful of seasonal greens or arugula

Baking the Puff Pastry

You can prepare the tart shells a day ahead.

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Place puff pastry on a parchment-lined pan.

3. Brush with egg and sprinkle with flake sea salt.

4. Bake at 425°F for 7 minutes, then reduce oven temperature to 350°F and continue baking until puffy and golden, about 5–6 minutes depending on your oven.

Completing the Tart

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Once the tart shells have cooled, poke a small hole in the top of each. Place the cheese inside the hole and spoon the preserves over it.

3. Bake the filled tart for about 4 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

4. While the tart bakes, toss the greens with flake salt, a few drops of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Arrange the greens on a small plate.

5. When the tart is done, place it over the greens and top with sliced prosciutto.

Serve immediately with a glass of Alloro Vino Nettare.

Denali Whaley, executive chef at Alloro Vineyard, moved to Oregon in the early 2000s searching for seasonal farm-to-table cooking. Emphasizing sustainability and flavor in each meal, she sources ingredients from the Alloro farm and a community of local growers. Chef Denali is dedicated to creating dishes that pair in harmony with Alloro Vineyard wines while focused on regionally-inspired cuisine rooted in Italian tradition.