January 2, 2026

Taking Stock

Looking Back, Moving Forward

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

As you follow new resolutions, don’t forget to take stock of your previous accomplishments. Daily life often distracts us from seeing the bigger picture. Zoom out to the 30,000-foot view: acknowledging past successes fuels motivation for the year ahead.

I recently reread my ambitions in last January’s welcome letter, “Poco a Poco.” After living abroad for nearly six months, I've become a more accepting global citizen. Being immersed in different cultures and a foreign language was humbling, deeply enriching— and made me a better person.

Professionally, with help from a robust network, I managed 21 contributors, edited and laid out over 100 articles and wrote nearly 30 Cellar Selects tasting notes and stories. Last year's dozen issues collectively referenced over 1,500 wineries, organizations, associations, events and businesses– an average of 126 per month. I hope you found compelling content and discovered new people, places and events.

A couple weeks ago, while unpacking neglected boxes in our garage, I found copies of the Oregon Wine Press from 2009. I had collected them during visits the year before moving here from California. It was fun to see familiar faces, including someone who would later become my teacher at Chemeketa Community College. Those early issues— primarily black and white—resembled a newspaper. With an updated layout, format and higher-quality paper, OWP has evolved into a true magazine, a reminder of how much our statewide publication has grown over time.

So, as you pursue this year's resolutions, remember: progress happens little by little. Poco a poco, indeed. Cheers to new adventures ahead.