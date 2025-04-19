April 1, 2025

Symposium Stars

Industry professionals acknowledged by their peers

By Greg Norton

As dormant vines slumbered in the vineyards, members of the state’s wine industry convened for two days of learning and networking at the Oregon Wine Symposium. Presentations resonated through the Oregon Convention Center’s ballrooms while vendors showcased everything from corks to tractors on the busy tradeshow floor.

Amid the February buzz, attendees paused to honor a dozen individuals whose stories of achievement in vineyard management, leadership and community service reflect Oregon’s wine narrative. Oregon Wine Board executive director Gina Bianco and board chair Dr. Greg Jones, also Abacela Winery’s CEO, presented the awards.

Pioneers and Visionaries

The Founders Award was presented to Cliff Anderson, owner of Anderson Family Vineyard, whose 62-year career exemplifies Oregon’s innovative wine spirit while honoring traditional winemaking styles. Anderson learned organic and dry-farming techniques from his grandfather, a farmer in Southern California. Over the years, he has embraced Old-world cellar methods including native yeast fermentation, gravity flow and extended barrel aging. His leadership helped establish the Dundee Hills American Viticultural Area in 2004, vital in enhancing Willamette Valley’s global reputation.

Bill Stoller received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 35-year transformative influence on Oregon wine. A third-generation Oregonian, Stoller grew up on his family’s farm, now known as the Stoller Family Estate. “Part of Bill’s legacy is his pride in the creation of long-term jobs,” said Stoller’s founding winemaker, Melissa Burr, during a tribute video. She added how his influence extends “through his travels, bringing a spotlight to the Oregon wine industry on an international scale.”

Leadership Advancing Oregon Wine

The Outstanding Industry Leadership Award recognized three people defining the future of Oregon wine.

Industry veteran Erin Palmer explained her reasons for nominating Remy Drabkin, stating, “I think of people who are changing the way we’re making wine, the way we’re selling wine and the way we’re inviting people to the Oregon wine community.” Drabkin, owner and winemaker at Remy Wines, began her winemaking journey in high school and later became a prominent advocate for inclusivity. She founded Wine Country Pride and Queer Wine Fest, the first U.S. wine festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Accepting the award, she remarked, “I look forward to seeing what else we can accomplish together.”

Josh Bergström recalled the industry’s loss over the unexpected death of winemaker Jimmy Brooks in 2004 as he nominated Jimmy’s sister, Janie Brooks Heuck. “In keeping her brother’s memory alive, she built an authentic Oregon story as she also developed a new identity for herself,” he said. Brooks Heuck has led Brooks Wine for two decades with a focus on sustainability. Under her leadership, Brooks became the only winery in the world to achieve both B-Corp and Demeter Biodynamic certifications while also maintaining a 1% for the Planet membership. Her global initiatives include collaboration with The Trotter Project and the Porto Protocol climate action network. Brooks Heuck emphasized the significance of personal relationships in the industry as she accepted the award. “I am proud to be a part of this collective effort where collaboration and dedication are at the heart of everything that we do.”

Morgen McLaughlin, executive director of the Willamette Valley Wineries Association since 2017, received recognition for fostering collaboration within the wine community. Her strategic vision and innovative approaches have encouraged an inclusive atmosphere while enhancing the region’s reputation. “Oregon is a place where the land, climate and people come together to create something truly special,” she noted in an acceptance video. As the industry encounters future challenges and opportunities, she finds inspiration from the spirit of collaboration, sustainability and excellence that surrounds the work.

Honoring Excellence in the Vineyard

Four vineyard managers received the Vineyard Excellence Award for outstanding contributions to Oregon viticulture.

Juan Cruz, vineyard manager for Stirling Wine Grapes, brings over two decades of experience in his role. Colleagues praised his skill in promoting communication between owners and crews, highlighting his extensive knowledge of cultivating premium wine grapes in Oregon’s distinctive terroir. In a nomination video, winemaker Stirling Fox remarked how Cruz represented “the people in this community who make our industry possible.”

José García has devoted 28 years to Benton-Lane Winery, including 18 as vineyard manager, tending to its 317-acre estate, with 140 acres of grapevines. García raised four sons on the property; three now work in viticulture, establishing a family legacy within Oregon’s wine industry. In his award acceptance video, he expressed gratitude to his mentors and co-workers at Benton-Lane, calling it his “second home.”

Jorge Loeza, vineyard supervisor at Chavez Craft Vineyards, earned recognition for his consistent dedication and eagerness to develop professionally. His commitment to growth includes plans to join AHIVOY, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering vineyard stewards through education.

Artemio Tentzohua’s 20 years working in Umpqua Valley vineyards prepared him to establish his own business, Celestinos Vineyard Maintenance, which offers essential services to numerous sites. Tentzohua’s teaching ability ensures high-quality work and efficiency throughout the growing season, and his team’s combined expertise delivers optimal harvest-picking decisions. In nominating Tentzohua, Greg Jones stated, “He really takes care of his team and delivers wonderful vineyard services here in the Umpqua Valley.”

Partners in Growth

Leda Garside and Bob Hackett earned Industry Partner Awards for their contributions beyond winemaking.

As ¡Salud!’s first full-time services manager, Garside transformed healthcare delivery for vineyard stewards and their families. Her nearly 30-year career established a national model for community-based healthcare by providing medical, dental, mental health and social services. Garside, who retired last year, leaves an enduring legacy. In her acceptance video, Garside said “it has been a wonderful journey” and commended ¡Salud! as “a good example of what is possible when a community comes together, committed to help each other.”

Hackett, executive director of Travel Southern Oregon, has championed the region’s wineries for years. His strategic tourism initiatives include organizing media tours highlighting the Umpqua and Rogue valleys. Industry experts praise his inclusive approach and acknowledgment of wine’s economic significance to regional tourism. In nominating Hackett, Ali Rodgers, executive director of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, listed the valley’s numerous attractions while noting “Bob does a great job of balancing outdoor recreation tourism plus wine and culinary tourism.”

A Job Well Done

Greg Jones, the current chair of the Oregon Wine Board, presented the Board Service Award to Justin King, King Estate Winery’s national sales manager. King completed six years of board service from 2019 to 2024, including two years as chair. During his tenure, he helped reimagine Oregon Wine Month and establish the Industry Partnership Committee. Speaking on behalf of the board, Jones honored King as “a gracious leader, a thoughtful colleague and a wonderful friend to each of us.”

These 12 honorees exemplify the collaborative spirit at the heart of Oregon’s wine industry. As Oregon’s wine community continues to develop globally, it stands on the foundation laid by dedicated people whose passion and expertise ensure the state’s unique terroir and cooperative ethos remain its greatest strengths in the years to come.

Greg Norton is a freelance writer in the Pacific Northwest with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the level two award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in a tasting room or wine bar near West Linn, where he lives. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.