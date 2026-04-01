April 1, 2026

Symposium Standouts

From pioneering vintners to vineyard stewards, Oregon honors its own

By Greg Norton

The Oregon Wine Board recognized eight exceptional wine professionals at the 2026 Oregon Wine Symposium on Feb. 3, celebrating individuals whose work has shaped the state’s wine industry.

The annual awards, determined by peer nominations, spotlight contributions ranging from pioneering viticulture to community building across Oregon’s diverse wine regions.

THERE FROM THE BEGINNING

Bill Fuller, founder of Tualatin Estate Vineyard and consulting winemaker at Willamette Valley Vineyards, received the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously for his extraordinary dedication spanning five decades.

When Fuller moved from California to Oregon in 1973, he brought a vision for cool-climate Pinot Noir that would transform the state’s wine identity.

“David Lett’s cuttings of Pinot Noir were put together on Bill Fuller’s back porch” before making their way to Oregon, recalled Jim Bernau, founder and president of Willamette Valley Vineyards and presenter of the award.

Fuller’s wines garnered critical acclaim; his was the first Oregon wine to appear on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list. In 1984, one of his wines earned best of show honors at the London International Wine Competition, putting Oregon on the international wine map.

“We lost Bill on Dec. 14 at 88 years old,” Bernau continued. “And he made wine all the way up until the day we lost him.”

Fuller’s wife Connie, accepted the award and encouraged attendees: “If you’ve never met Bill Fuller, find someone tonight who has, because I’m sure they’ll have a wonderful story for you.”

A COLLABORATIVE EXAMPLE

Dai Crisp, president of Lumos Wine Co., earned the Founders Award for his groundbreaking work advancing Oregon’s winegrowing community.

Crisp recently stepped down as general manager of Temperance Hill Vineyard after 26 years. His leadership at the 100-acre Eola-Amity Hills site influenced countless Oregon winemakers through expert farming practices, sustainability initiatives and hands-on mentorship. A champion for organic viticulture and advocate for vineyard stewards, Crisp strengthened both the Willamette Valley community and the quality of its wines.

In presenting the award, Emily Terrell, associate winemaker at Brittan Vineyards, quoted Ben Casteel of Bethel Heights Vineyard: “Two generations of the Casteel family have worked in tandem with Dai since 1999 to create a model of sharing ideas and skilled labor,” she read. The cooperation between the adjacent vineyards enabled them to support a year-round crew with full benefits. “It’s a testament to Dai and our respective businesses’ understanding that we’re better off when we work together,” the statement concluded.

“I get to grow grapes for people I want to have dinner with,” Crisp declared as he accepted the award.

LEADERSHIP IN THE FIELD

The Vineyard Excellence Award went to Mario Fandino, assistant winemaker at Scenic Valley Farms, for his deep knowledge of vines, meticulous attention to detail and keenness in mentoring others.

The award recognizes vineyard stewards who demonstrate exceptional technical knowledge, professionalism and work ethic under the supervision of vineyard directors. Fandino was introduced in Spanish by Scenic Valley Farms’ winemaker Gabriel Jagle.

A graduate of AHIVOY, the nonprofit educational program for vineyard stewards, Fandino expressed admiration for the program’s leadership and its many graduates. “You guys are excellent,” he said upon accepting the award. “This is for you.”

ADVOCACY AND A DEEP LOVE

Carole Skeeters-Stevens, Travel Medford’s chief marketing officer, received the Industry Partner Award for her work advancing Southern Oregon’s wine community. In 2025, she launched Savor Southern Oregon, bringing together more than 50 wineries to promote the Rogue Valley’s wine identity.

Through Travel Medford, Skeeters-Stevens has advanced national marketing efforts, significantly raising the region’s profile and economic impact. She also serves on the Oregon Wine Board’s Marketing Committee.

As she accepted the award, Skeeters-Stevens shared, “I am extremely fortunate to work for an organization like Travel Medford that allows me to continue to be a champion and advocate for an organization and an industry that I deeply, deeply love.”

THE LEADING EDGE

Jeanne Feldkamp, co-founder and co-winemaker of Corollary Wines as well as co-founder of Method Oregon, received the Outstanding Industry Leadership Award for elevating Oregon’s burgeoning sparkling wine category.

In 2025, the Method Oregon event gathered 22 wineries and 65 wines, helping to elevate the state’s sparkling wines to national prominence.

Feldkamp was out of the country, so the award was presented and accepted in her absence by Melissa Broussard of Broussard Communications.

“Her leadership is thoughtful, inclusive and deeply rooted in the community,” Broussard noted. “She has a remarkable ability to see not only what is possible but what’s possible together and to bring people along in making that vision real.”

Broussard then continued: “I am really thrilled to be here presenting a brand-new award this year, the Sustainability Champion Award.” Shannon Mayhew, biodynamic estate gardener at Brooks Wine, is the honor’s first recipient.

With a background in plant science, Mayhew leads regenerative practices that enhance vineyard health, including pollinator meadows and composting programs. Broussard related that “Shannon has helped transform the Brooks estate into a living classroom, creating spaces where sustainability is experienced by all who visit.”

BOARD SERVICE

The Oregon Wine Board sponsors the annual symposium as part of its mission to support the industry’s marketing, research and educational initiatives. The semi-independent Oregon state agency is headed by a diverse and dedicated board of directors that leads alongside a professional staff.

Two industry members received Board Service Awards for their work. Gary Mortensen, president of Stoller Wine Group, served on the board from 2023 to 2025. Anna Maria Ponzi, director of the Center for Wine Education at Linfield University, served from 2024 to 2025. Both worked as co-chairs of the marketing committee.

INSPIRING LEADERSHIP

The careers recognized by these awards span the Oregon wine industry’s earliest days to its newest ideas. The recipients’ contributions encompass sustainable farming practices, community building, worker advocacy and marketing innovation. These initiatives and the ideals that motivate them distinguish Oregon as a world-class wine region.

Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in a tasting room or wine bar near West Linn, where he lives. Read more by Greg at www.onthevine.blog.