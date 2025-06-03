June 1, 2025

Summer Adventures Without the Passport

Explore Oregon wine in an entirely new way

By Michele Francisco, OWP editor

Summer has arrived. As the days grow warmer, you undoubtedly have a trip planned. Perhaps you’re on one right now. According to recent travel surveys, American vacation trends include domestic “no passport” travel and road trips. Inflation concerns, combined with a dip in gas prices, are prompting travelers– especially families– to pack up the car and hit the road.

There’s no question both visitors and Oregon residents can choose from countless activities. With mountains, lakes, deserts, beaches, cities and small towns, there is something here for everyone. For wine lovers, the options are equally abundant– and often full of surprises.

Wineries have become more than places to swirl, sniff and sip. Today, they host an ever-growing variety of experiences: guided hikes through oak savannahs, vineyard races, yoga among the vines, live music on sunny patios, seasonal brunches and dinners, even gardening and flower arranging workshops. Some offer painting classes, book clubs or charcuterie board how-tos. With activities for every interest and energy level, you’ll find ways to unwind or try something new.

These creative offerings allow you to experience Oregon wine in an entirely new way. They showcase the diversity of our wine country— not just in terroir and varietals, but in the stories and passions of the people behind each bottle. Going beyond traditional sit-down tastings creates opportunities for deeper connection– with the land, winemakers and staff, and friends or family by your side. You might discover your next favorite bottle after stretching into downward dog, harvesting herbs or at the finish line of a fun run.

As you plan your next outing, add a winery stop– or two– to the itinerary. This summer, celebrate the spirit of adventures, big and small. Whether you’re revisiting a favorite winery or exploring a new corner of the state, I hope you sip, savor and wander well.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.