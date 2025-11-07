December 1, 2025

Sturgeon Rolls

Recipe provided by chef Carl Krause of Wilder Cooking

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds sturgeon steaks or filet

2–4 tablespoons mayonnaise (to taste)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

4 brioche, sourdough or New England-style split-top hot dog buns

1 stalk celery, finely diced (optional)

Freshly squeezed lemon juice, to taste

Chives, minced (for garnish)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Prepare the poaching liquid: In a pot, heat a flavorful liquid like a combination of water, white wine or fish stock with aromatics such as bay leaves, thyme and shallots. Bring the liquid to a gentle simmer, then lower the heat to maintain a low temperature.

Poach the sturgeon: Gently place the seasoned sturgeon fillets into the liquid. Poach for about 10-12 minutes, until the sturgeon flakes easily, turning once halfway through if needed. The liquid should be just below a simmer, around 170-180°F.

Check for doneness: The fish is ready when it flakes easily with a fork.

Gently flake the fish and allow to cool completely.

Prepare the sturgeon: In a large bowl, gently mix the chilled sturgeon, mayonnaise and celery (if using). Season with a little lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Do not over mix; the goal is to coat the sturgeon lightly without breaking it up.

Chill the mixture: Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Toast the buns: Spread the softened butter on the flat sides of the hot dog buns. Toast the buns on a griddle or in a skillet over medium heat until golden brown, about 2–3 minutes per side.

Assemble and serve: Line each toasted bun with a little lettuce, if you like, then generously fill with the cold sturgeon salad. Garnish with chives and serve immediately, often with a side of potato chips and a lemon wedge.

Chef Carl Krause

Wilder Cooking

I believe food should tell the story of where it’s made. I source locally whenever possible– produce, meat, fish– and avoid menu offerings I can’t make from scratch. My culinary foundation was built at the Culinary Institute of America in New York, where I learned the value of precision and patience. Those principles guide my work every day and keep cooking exciting.

My food is like edible jazz: structure meets improvisation. I start with classical technique, then let the ingredients riff. These sturgeon dishes reflect that philosophy– familiar forms with local personality, rooted in the Rogue Valley's bounty but played with unexpected notes.

Suggested wine pairings with Oregon Royal Sturgeon Company white sturgeon

Analemma 2023 Mosier Hills Trousseau has delicate expressions of ripe red fruit, pomegranate and soft orange with a lick of wet stone.

Bayer Family Estate Winery 2019 Rosé Frizzante presents soft bubbles of watermelon, rose, cherry with hints of pomegranate and violet. A must for holidays.

Hundred Suns Winery 2024 Old Eight Cut Chardonnay is dry-farmed, lightly oaked and rooted in volcanic soil. Intensely vibrant fruit flavors.

Liska Wine 2024 Heceta White is a blend of aromatic whites with just enough ocean salinity to wet your palate for what’s to come next.

Sound & Vision Wine Co. Zinfandel 2023 Faatoaga Vineyard is light-bodied, with jammy red berries and savory, peppery notes.

The Punch House 2024 Sauvignon Blanc “Gold” was aged sur lie for a creamy texture reminiscent of a golden meadow of flowers.

Walter Scott Wines 2024 La Combe Verte Pinot Noir beckons with florals and ripe red fruit, balanced by graceful woodsiness.