Springtime Soiree
Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills Returns
BY MICHELE FRANCISCO
Mark March 16 on your calendar and prepare for the opportunity to dive deeply into the Eola-Amity Hills terroir. The Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association is hosting Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills, a gathering featuring wines from 32 wineries and food pairings created by The Joel Palmer House, Cozy Taberna, Willabys Catering and Chocolatier Truffle Shuffle Salem. Held at Zenith Vineyard from 6-10 p.m., the event celebrates the quality and diversity of wines grown in the revered region. Serious wine enthusiasts can begin at 6 p.m. with the purchase of premier early entry tickets.
Dormant since 2014, Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association president, Mark Björnson says, “...I am thrilled to bring Equinox back from the ashes. It’s a lot of work for a volunteer-led organization, but we are driven by our passion to share our craft and provide a uniquely comprehensive tasting experience with exquisite culinary pairings. And the beautiful Zenith Vineyard setting is the icing on the cake.”
Equinox event organizers are creating an immersive tasting occasion with access to winemakers, owners and fellow wine lovers in a beautiful winery setting, surrounded by vineyards. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of special pricing and shuttle services offered by several area hotels, ensuring a safe and memorable evening without the driving. Learn more at: www.eolaamityhills.com/explore/events.
Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills
March 16, 6-10 p.m.
$75-125
Zenith Vineyard
5657 Zena Rd. NW, Salem
bit.ly/EquinoxTix
PARTICIPATING WINERIES:
Arabilis Wines
Argyle Winery
Aubaine Wine
Björnson Vineyard
Bledsoe|McDaniels
Brooks Wine
Bryn Mawr Vineyards
Cherry Hill Winery
Corollary Wines
Cristom Vineyards
Cortell Collection
Cubanisimo Vineyards
David Paige Wines
Denison Cellars Presented
by Stiling Vineyard
Dukes Family Vineyards
Evening Land Vineyards
GC Wines
Holloran Vineyard Wines
Iterum Wines
Lingua Franca
Lumos Wines Presented by Temperance Hill Vineyard
Lytle-Barnett
R. Stuart & Co. Winery
Royer Vineyard
Stangeland Vineyards
Sun Break Wines,
Tekstura Wine Co.
Varnum Vintners
Vincent Wine Co.
Wahle Vineyards & Cellars
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Zenith Vineyard
Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.