March 1, 2024

Springtime Soiree

Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills Returns

BY MICHELE FRANCISCO

Mark March 16 on your calendar and prepare for the opportunity to dive deeply into the Eola-Amity Hills terroir. The Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association is hosting Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills, a gathering featuring wines from 32 wineries and food pairings created by The Joel Palmer House, Cozy Taberna, Willabys Catering and Chocolatier Truffle Shuffle Salem. Held at Zenith Vineyard from 6-10 p.m., the event celebrates the quality and diversity of wines grown in the revered region. Serious wine enthusiasts can begin at 6 p.m. with the purchase of premier early entry tickets.

Dormant since 2014, Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association president, Mark Björnson says, “...I am thrilled to bring Equinox back from the ashes. It’s a lot of work for a volunteer-led organization, but we are driven by our passion to share our craft and provide a uniquely comprehensive tasting experience with exquisite culinary pairings. And the beautiful Zenith Vineyard setting is the icing on the cake.”

Equinox event organizers are creating an immersive tasting occasion with access to winemakers, owners and fellow wine lovers in a beautiful winery setting, surrounded by vineyards. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of special pricing and shuttle services offered by several area hotels, ensuring a safe and memorable evening without the driving. Learn more at: www.eolaamityhills.com/explore/events.

Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills

March 16, 6-10 p.m.

$75-125

Zenith Vineyard

5657 Zena Rd. NW, Salem

bit.ly/EquinoxTix

PARTICIPATING WINERIES:

Arabilis Wines

Argyle Winery

Aubaine Wine

Björnson Vineyard

Bledsoe|McDaniels

Brooks Wine

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

Cherry Hill Winery

Corollary Wines

Cristom Vineyards

Cortell Collection

Cubanisimo Vineyards

David Paige Wines

Denison Cellars Presented

by Stiling Vineyard

Dukes Family Vineyards

Evening Land Vineyards

GC Wines

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Iterum Wines

Lingua Franca

Lumos Wines Presented by Temperance Hill Vineyard

Lytle-Barnett

R. Stuart & Co. Winery

Royer Vineyard

Stangeland Vineyards

Sun Break Wines,

Tekstura Wine Co.

Varnum Vintners

Vincent Wine Co.

Wahle Vineyards & Cellars

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Zenith Vineyard

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.