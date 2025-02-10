January 31, 2025

South Salem Sips

Discover eight wineries in the area

By Estelle Rogers

Are you in a wine-tasting rut? It feels comfortable visiting a favorite winery again and again. We return for numerous reasons: wine quality, views, tasting room friendships or an affinity for the winemaker, memberships and overall experience. But, why not start exploring? Home to two-thirds of the state’s wineries and vineyards, Willamette Valley choices can appear endless. Knowing where to visit may feel daunting.

Approximately five miles south of Salem, across from well-known Willamette Valley Vineyards and St. Innocent Winery, there are eight wineries west of Interstate 5. All are nestled among hundreds of acres of grapevines in prime Jory and Nekia soil. They share similar traits with the Eola-Amity Hills American Viticultural Area, or AVA.

This region, affectionately called the Jory Hills or the South Salem Hills, may become a sub-AVA; who knows what the future holds?

“As a geological continuation of the Eola-Amity Hills, South Salem is competitive in quality and value,” says Alexis Harrington, the co-owner and co-winemaker of Vitae Springs and the Chardonnay-focused Amica Luna label. The property has 46-year-old self-rooted vines, supported by regenerative and sustainable farming methods, including “fewer tractor passes in the vineyard and mowing with a scythe to reduce soil compaction.” If you’re seeking an authentic wine-tasting experience inside a vintage barn, consider this your destination.

Sass Winery owner Jerry Sass feels excellent growing conditions, neighborly community, and passion make the area special. Most of the nearby wineries were built over time by family members and are run by the next generations. In the case of Sass, the winery was started by Jerry I in the 70s. It’s now run by Jerry Sass, Jr., and the assistant winemaker, his son, Jerry III. “Passion drives us,” says Jerry I, followed by “I love working with my dad,” says Jerry III. You must follow a gravel road, and, because of widespread national distribution, Sass may be better known out of state than by locals.

Eight minutes from Sass Winery, Ben and Michelle Miller are flourishing with La Chouette Vineyards. Their French-inspired home and tasting room feature an olive grove view and beautifully designed grounds less than two miles from Interstate 5. Ben says the “ease of access while still producing quality wines” distinguishes South Salem wineries. He explains, “We are a small vineyard intent on remaining that way.” Guests can sit across the table from the owners during an estate wine-tasting appointment or a farm-to-table gathering.

Trinity Vineyards, with a large, diverse portfolio, includes their “expression of the vineyard” Pinot Noir, Horse Heaven Hills Barbera and Columbia Valley Sangiovese. Steve and Cindy Parker host family-friendly events, music nights and “good vibes where guests feel more like family.” Up the road from Trinity is Cória Estates. The two wineries are close enough for friends to wave to one another from the hilltops. Cória Estates is a Mexican-American-owned winery with a predominately female cast, including the owner, winemaker, interns and tasting room staff. Cória, with stunning panoramic views, makes wine from 104 acres of estate grapes and thrives on events and weddings.

Rod Phelan couldn’t have known when he bought Ankeny Vineyards from original owner Joe Olexa in 2019 that he would almost immediately undergo a pandemic. From the busy staff and wood-fired pizzas baking by the dozens, one hardly knows there was ever a disruption. Phelan enjoys taking “Ankeny 2.0” to the future. Olexa lived in his home at the vineyard, where his heart and soul resided for decades until he died last summer. His spirit endures in the hand-lettered signs on the vineyard blocks. As for the South Ankeny Hills, Phelan feels they have character: “We are unassuming; we are family. Come and stay. The longer people stay, the happier it makes me.”

Stomp by Croft Vineyards best represents a neighborhood hangout. “The building housing the Stomp tasting room is over 100 years old with a rich history. It was a dance hall in the 1940s, a canning house for the former peach orchard, a grange hall, and even a schoolhouse,” says Amber Gurubel. Her partner is John Croft, grandson of the founders. The winery, located on the family orchard site, grows cherries, peaches, apples and pears alongside the wine grapes.

These wineries may or may not be familiar to you. This is the perfect time to explore the tasting rooms of South Salem.

Estelle Rogers is a freelance travel writer based in McMinnville. She enjoys Pinot Noir, small towns and slow travel. An avid European traveler—carry-on luggage only—and a professional cat sitter, Estelle enjoys finding stories around every corner. She is a member of the International Food, Wine and Travel Association.