October 1, 2025

Sip and Stay

Harvest Hosts benefits travelers and wineries

By Annelise Kelly

Visiting a winery can feel intoxicating, even without the wine. Settling into the peaceful agrarian pace, with views of forest and vine, buzzing bees and flitting birds, is undeniably appealing. Who hasn’t felt charmed after spending an hour or two at a tasting room? It can be hard to leave when you long to watch dusk descend over the vines, drift off to a chorus of insects and see the mist dissolve as the sun rises in the morning.

You don’t necessarily need to leave at closing time. Harvest Hosts provides a taste of vineyard life, allowing you to stay overnight for free at many wineries in your self-contained RV.

Harvest Hosts, founded in 2009 by Don and Kim Greene as an alternative to traditional campgrounds, allows RV travelers to stay at farms, wineries and other unique local spots. In 2018, Joel Holland, a tech entrepreneur and avid RVer, purchased the company, growing it from 600 locations to more than 5,500 across the U.S. and Canada. In recent years, Holland has acquired both Boondockers Welcome, a peer-to-peer network for camping on private land, and Escapees RV Club, an RV membership organization.

With nearly a quarter of a million members, hosts welcome guests in 49 states and 10 Canadian provinces. All value expanding their customer base, and “RVers discover small businesses they might not have found otherwise,” reports Kina Hill, member event manager at Harvest Hosts. “Many return as loyal customers or recommend them to others, giving a tourism boost to rural or lesser-known areas.”

The annual fee, equal to the cost of a few nights at a major RV park, allows Harvest Hosts members access to a directory of mostly agrarian hosts where they can savor a peek at country living. Wineries compose 33 percent of Oregon’s 140 hosts. Breweries, cideries, distilleries, and diverse enterprises, including a machine heritage park, vintage diner, flower farm and several alpaca farms, form the remainder.

Members reserve a spot via the app. While stays are free, Harvest Hosts strongly encourages guests to book a wine tasting or purchase their host’s products. Filters on the app ensure the location is a good fit by indicating whether pets are welcome (about 90 percent of locations allow them), as well as other factors such as whether cooking outside, generators, or slide-outs are permitted. The interactive map simplifies finding hosts and planning trips.

Hosting since 2016, Girardet Vineyards & Winery, located in the Umpqua Valley, joined because they had extra land and “wanted to make it available for people traveling through the area to stay at the vineyard,” explains Kristie Girardet, co-owner with husband Marc. “I welcome the opportunity to meet so many incredible people,” she shares. “I’ve made lifelong friends,” including some she invited to her wedding. Girardet recalls a family from Holland. “They were amazing, spending a six-month sabbatical traveling with their children throughout the United States. We’ve hosted nearly a dozen guests from other countries, so that’s pretty cool.”

Sometimes guests turn the tables and invite them to dinner. “Once, everyone, including my daughter and father-in-law (founder Philippe), boarded this older couple’s large RV, and they fed us steaks and salads. It was one of countless great experiences I’ve had with Harvest Hosts.” Girardet points out how “people traveling around in their campers are adventurous and have great stories to tell.”

Their neighbor, Freed Estate Winery, began hosting guests about seven or eight years ago, says general manager Bryan Freed. They first listed with Hipcamp before joining Harvest Hosts. Recalls Freed, “We quickly preferred Harvest Hosts members over your average Hipcamper.” One reason: the self-contained Harvest Hosts guests “arrive very prepared.”

He enjoys meeting “all kinds of folks. We get travelers who find the location convenient for an overnight, wine lovers on a little self-guided tour– even people who didn’t realize how much they liked wine until after joining the program.”

Like Girardet, he’s also developed long-term relationships. “We’ve got one camper who stops by every year while traveling to and from their annual family reunion. It’s nice knowing we’ve become part of that tradition.”

While Freed Estate has plenty of room for more guests, “we try to keep the vibe mellow, allowing only four rigs at a time. We want to provide an experience we would enjoy.”

Both agree their winery and community have benefited. “I think Harvest Hosts is wonderful, for so many reasons,” notes Girardet. “It brings outside business to smaller wineries. Sometimes we host private tastings for guests and they become lifelong customers because of the experience.”

In addition, she adds, “The Umpqua Valley has limited places to stay, so Harvest Hosts opens another level of business for the area, giving people an opportunity to visit. It’s a mutually beneficial experience.”

Freed agrees: “It’s good for the community and wine region. Although we have other attractions like wineries and the Wildlife Safari, Winston, specifically, has few Airbnbs. There aren’t many lodging options for visitors. It’s not only beneficial for us when folks stay on our property– these people often visit other wineries while they’re in town. I think it’s a win-win.”

After living in Denmark, the Netherlands, L.A. and the Bay Area, writer Annelise Kelly settled in Portland, where she delights in food carts, Douglas firs, dancing and getting crafty. Thanks to Annelise’s broad interests, her career path has weaved through cooking, events, technical writing, decorative painting and retail display. Wanderlust takes her across borders and oceans every chance she gets. Connect with Annelise at www.annelisekelly.com.