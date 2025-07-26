July 1, 2025

Shake it Up

Break from your routines this summer

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

Variety is the spice of life. I’ve been reminded of this proverb many times over the past few months. While routines can serve important purposes– providing stability, reducing stress and improving productivity– we all tend to over-rely on them, especially during hectic or demanding times. Comfortably predictable, routines are safe, efficient and familiar... but rarely surprise us.

And that’s the trouble. Over time, routine can dull the senses and narrow our perspective. Yet breaking out of one’s comfort zone stimulates the mind, boosts creativity and can prove to be surprisingly exhilarating. Think back to your last trip or vacation. Like most people, you probably enjoyed the novelty of new experiences– fresh foods, unfamiliar places, unexpected encounters. Maybe you even tried something you never thought you would. How did you feel?

For me, I discovered the heightened sense of happiness, wonder and even awe far outweighed any stressful travel moments. Since returning home, I’ve made an effort to continue seeking out novel experiences– even small ones.

Shaking up your daily routine can be surprisingly simple. Try taking a different route to work, listening to a new podcast or cooking a fresh recipe. Not only is breaking from the predictable fun, but research shows that novelty makes your brain work harder– which strengthens neural pathways and increases brain plasticity. Over time, that can improve your memory, focus and ability to solve problems.

I’ve noticed another, unexpected benefit: I feel more mentally open. Ditching the mundane has expanded my thinking. I feel more curious, empathetic and willing to challenge my existing assumptions. Variety, it turns out, doesn’t just spice up life– it expands it.

This summer, I encourage you to resist the pull of habit. Break free from your well-worn routines and try something new, even if it’s small. The rewards– mental, emotional and social– may surprise you.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.