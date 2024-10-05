August 30, 2024

September 2024 Cellar Selects: Hooray for Chardonnay

Wine to enjoy as summer shifts to autumn

Nysa Wines 2021 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills (panel pick)

Lemon curd lends luscious, citrusy sweetness while sliced almonds, baking spices and graham crackers round out the aromatics with nutty, toasty notes. An intense blend of lemon and lime offers a zesty, refreshing citrus kick, while a hint of ginger introduces a spicy, invigorating element. Expect a roller coaster ride in your mouth—full of twists, turns and surprises. $65

Sleight of Hand 2022 The Enchantress Old Vine Chardonnay, Yakima Valley

Slate, fresh rain and sandalwood combine with charred lemons and lemon meringue, forming a captivating nose chock-full of mineral, citrus and spice notes. Prepare for a puckery experience as lemonhead candy joins lime zest and lemons, delivering abundant brightness on the palate. Perky acidity evolves into a spicy, memorable ending. $35

Ankeny Vineyard 2022 Hart of Harts Chardonnay, Walla Walla Valley

Floral orange blossoms and honeysuckle mingle with lemon meringue and zebra stripe gum for a fragrant bouquet with a hint of nostalgia. Lemon meringue, honeydew melon, lemon ginger and unripe apricots create a rich, tangy palate. A broad mouthfeel supports sweet-tart kumquats, in a smooth, satisfying finish. $40

Foris Vineyards 2022 Estate Chardonnay, Rogue Valley

Toasted marshmallows, lemon curd and lemon zest combine for a sweet, citrusy, slightly woody nose. Granny Smith apple, lemon and lemongrass contribute a mouthwatering palate, with lemon curd adding creamy richness. Bright acidity ties everything together, culminating in a long, satisfying conclusion. $20

Violet Vines Winery & Vineyard 2023 Gracie Fehr Estate Chardonnay, McMinnville

Savory lemon verbena joins citrusy lemon meringue, charred lemons and lemongrass. Sliced almonds add toastiness to the nose. Tropical flavors of passionfruit, white ginger, pineapple, guava and kaffir lime deliver an energetic experience with a zippy finale. $46

Alloro Vineyard 2023 Primavera Estate Chardonnay, Laurelwood District

Woody aromas blend seamlessly with lemons, their juice and blossoms. Intriguing notes of honey mead intersect with mineral-driven gravel dust and wet stone, creating a complex blend of citrus, earthiness and subtle sweetness. Tart quince, lemongrass, lemons, honeycomb and unripe apricots supply an invigorating palate with a broad, textured mouthfeel. $45

Corollary Wines 2019 Blanc de Blancs Namaste Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Lemon meringue, brioche, lemons, and fresh rain create a zesty, pastry-like nose with a crisp, clean edge. A tart, citrusy profile delivers flavors of lemons, lemon curd, lemongrass and lime zest complemented by tight bubbles. The creamy mid-palate grows into a lively, refreshing ending. $60

Willful Wine Co. 2021 Chardonnay, Ribbon Ridge

A warm, earthy aroma of nutmeg, all-spice and grilled lemons develop into mineral-driven notes of newly fallen rain. The textured mouthfeel with bright acidity introduces starfruit, lemon zest and lemon meringue, all balanced by the tartness of unripe peach. A lingering conclusion demands another sip. $30

Benza Vineyards 2021 Touch of Gold Estate Chardonnay, Laurelwood District

The fresh, floral bouquet of white flowers combine with green apple and lemongrass. A lively palate with plentiful texture presents orange peel, lime, white peach and prickly pear punctuated by acidity and a touch of tropical fruit. $42

La Biblioteca 2021 Estate Reserve Chardonnay, McMinnville

Aromas of fresh rain minerality are joined by lemons, limes and Meyer lemons supply a citrusy, slightly earthy nose. Tangerine, starfruit and orange peel deliver a vibrant palate with abundant tartness. Hints of white ginger add spice, leading to a long, stimulating finish. $45

WillaKenzie Estate 2021 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

A crisp edge of Meyer lemon and green apple evolves into a mineral-driven nose of wet stone and gravel dust. The fruit flavors repeat, followed by a soft mid-palate introduction of honeysuckle and lemon zest. The balanced acidity delivers a long, refreshing finale. $40

62 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

