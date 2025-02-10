January 31, 2025

Rockin’ the Block

Art and wine share center stage at Artist Block

By June Russell-Chamberlin

Thumping beats of downtempo music emanating from the blocky, minimalist tasting room may be the first hint that Artist Block is not a typical winery. Another might be the tasty-looking display of frosted donut sculptures (called “DotNuts”) and the collection of colorful pop art on the gallery-white walls. The clincher? The wine bottles with irreverent names on the labels such as Woo Juice, Cha-Ching Cha-Ching, Yummy Yummy Yummy and Thicc Sister.

It’s all part of artist Anna Sweet’s vision for Artist Block. Sweet is the winery’s founder and CEO. In the tasting room, wine, art, creative expression and human connections inspire every detail– along with a few tattoos.

“It comes down to having a great experience and enjoying high-quality wine without any of the pretentiousness or intimidating nature that are sometimes apparent,” said Sweet. “We’re offering the highest quality wines— without all the formality. When you visit, we want you to feel at home, inspired, laid-back and excited to connect. We play loud music and have plenty of couches and comfy furniture amid all the relatable pop art.”

Dual passions: art and wine

Creativity— and the art and wine flowing from it— remains Sweet’s central concept. A successful multi-medium pop culture artist, in 2018 she fell in love with wine and began studying the industry while managing her first art gallery in Key West. In just four short years, Sweet has advanced from wine novice to the October 2023 cover of Oregon Wine Press. Like art, wine became a passion and another outlet to create for an audience. Both, she explained, represent art forms to share, collect and admire. “To me, they seamlessly co-exist.”

Sweet had no idea Oregon produced wine until discovering bottles from the Dundee Hills in a Florida grocery store. They piqued her interest. After earning a WSET level II, Sweet and her best friend, Jessy Hill, now general manager of Artist Block, worked their first harvest at Ken Wright Cellars for two weeks in 2019.

“We fell in love with Oregon as an opportunity to change our lifestyle, connect with a new audience, and build something that didn’t yet exist,” Sweet said. “It could not have been a more natural evolution for me as an artist and creator.”

Oregon checked all the boxes. More approachable than California, Sweet found the stunning landscape and slower lifestyle as much of an attraction as the wine industry. The final selling point? “The wines seemed more delicate and expressive than those of California. I could see myself enjoying them every day,” she said.

Soon Sweet and her husband Steve Mize bought 10 acres in the Dundee Hills and planted about five acres of vines. Wanting to build something that challenged conventions, they chose to plant only half an acre of Pinot Noir. The remainder of the vineyard is Syrah, Chardonnay, Aligoté and Viognier.

Running a winery also ensures a slower-paced life, with a connection to nature for Sweet, Mize and their two daughters. The Artist Block tasting room and gallery, with Sweet’s 2,000-square-foot studio beneath it, opened in May 2023.

Next-gen tasting room

Artist Block’s tasting room embraces Sweet’s passion for art and wine in fun, fresh and unpredictable ways. She’s betting her approach appeals to a new generation of wine drinkers–and perhaps reflects one way the industry can reverse the decline in wine consumers. According to research company Wine Intelligence, 21–34-year-olds represented 28 percent of regular wine drinkers in the U.S. in 2010. By 2020, that figure declined to 18 percent, losing market share to hard seltzers, spirits and other drinks.

Although her focus concentrates on younger wine lovers, Sweet sees the market for Artist Block as anyone open to new ways of enjoying and learning about wine.

Sweet strives to build “Instagrammable” moments into every person’s experience. From the glowing neon Artist Block logo surrounded by 250 donut sculptures to Andy, the Bengal cat roaming the grounds and frolicking in the vineyard, Artist Block’s tasting room supplies plenty of inspiring content. “People are constantly searching for unique experiences to share with their friends and followers,” Sweet said. “They want to feel comfortable and empowered by their choices. We are creating for their subconscious desires.”

Connections through art and wine tasting is another part of Artist Block’s innovative approach. The tasting room walls serve as a gallery for up to 15 artists, alongside Sweet’s own pop culture works. Her studio is open to visitors. Eventually, Sweet plans to host more artists-in-residence. In the meantime, artists paint in the tasting room throughout the year– when the winery isn’t hosting a party or special occasion.

Summer events range from “Sip and Splash” pool parties (with 1-person or 2-person inflatable pools, oysters and wine) to a tattoo artist inking flash tattoos inspired by the art and wine. The last Labor Day event launched Artist Block’s new wine, “0-60,” with a white Porsche on the label. All attendees, dressed in white, sipped on the new white wine at a Porsche car show and fencing tournament.

Last winter, a Film Foodie Friday series included a talented young chef, classic films and, of course, wine. The chef created a unique menu paired with each film, preparing more than 250 dishes by the end of the series. Concluding with the movie “Titanic,” the chef served a 12-course dinner– the very same menu first-class passengers would have enjoyed had the ship not struck an iceberg. Guests, dressed in black tie, watched the three-hour film and dined on oysters, caviar and champagne. “It was quite the opulent affair,” Sweet said. “Again, a creative, immersive experience. We are always searching for new ways to entertain and inspire our guests.”

The Wine

Whatever the event, wine remains central. With its own vineyard not yet producing grapes, Artist Block sources grapes from the Willamette Valley. The wine selection currently includes Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, sparkling Gamay Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, as well as red and white blends. The 2022 Chardonnay, artfully labeled Woo Juice, earned 94 points from Wine Enthusiast and 96 from International Wine Report. Its tasting notes include mineral, flint and citrus and, according to Artist Block, is best described as a “drama queen hissy fit” and “utterly captivating.”

“We like creating forward-thinking wines– traditional in some sense, but also creative, fun, off-the-cuff and designed to appeal to a wider audience,” Sweet said.

Creating connections and support, Artist Block’s tasting room includes samples from a range of other independent winemakers, some who lack their own spaces. They include Satyr Fire Wine, Liska Wine Company, Ricochet Wine Company, among others.

Visitors will also explore many of these and other labels at Artist Block’s new wine bar in downtown Newberg. Artist Block Wine Bar & Gallery is located in a WWII-vintage Quonset hut. Like the tasting room, it is filled with colorful surprises and, of course, wine and art.

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart and I want to create businesses I’m passionate about,” Sweet explained. “Right now, those two things are art and wine. When I love what I do, I can overcome any challenge, create something truly one-of-a-kind and develop a deep feeling of belonging and success.”

Artist Block

9650 N.E. Fox Lane, Dundee

115 S. Washington St., Newberg

www.artistblockwine.com

(971) 387-6695

June Russell-Chamberlin is a Pacific Northwest native who writes about wine, food and travel. A journalist for more than 25 years, she likes to explore new places, from wineries to ancient ruins. When she’s not writing or indulging her wanderlust, June enjoys mystery novels, hiking, sailing and plotting her next adventure.