December 1, 2025

Roasted Potatoes with Hazelnut Romesco

This simple, yet elegant dish pairs crisp roasted potatoes with a rich, nutty romesco sauce. It’s a versatile side on a weekday table or holiday meal. Pair with Alloro Vineyard's estate-grown Blanc de Blancs or your favorite sparkling wine.

Ingredients for Roasted Potatoes

• 1 pound (about 450 g) small marble or baby potatoes

• Salt, to taste

• Neutral oil (for roasting)

Instructions

1. Halve the potatoes and rinse under cold water to remove excess starch.

2. Toss potatoes with oil and a pinch of salt, then spread on a baking sheet. Roast at 400°F (200°C) for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway through.

3. When golden and tender, sprinkle with kosher salt. For extra crispness, return them to the oven for a few more minutes before serving.

Ingredients for Hazelnut Romesco Sauce

• 1 cup toasted hazelnuts

• ½ chipotle pepper in adobo (or to taste)

• 2 piquillo peppers (or roasted red peppers)

• 2 tablespoons roasted garlic (about 4–5 cloves)

• ½ cup loosely packed parsley leaves

• 1½ tablespoons tomato paste

• 1½ teaspoons sherry vinegar (or red wine vinegar)

• ½ cup neutral oil (such as grapeseed or light olive oil)

• Salt, to taste

• About 2 tablespoons water (as needed for blending)

Instructions

1. In a blender or food processor, combine all ingredients except the oil and water.

2. Add a little water to help the mixture blend smoothly.

3. With the blender running, slowly drizzle in the oil until the sauce is smooth and slightly thickened.

4. Add more salt or vinegar if needed. The finished sauce should be rich, nutty and slightly smoky.

TO SERVE:

Spoon a generous layer of romesco sauce onto a plate and top with the warm roasted potatoes. Garnish with extra parsley or crushed hazelnuts, if desired.

Serve immediately.

Denali Whaley, executive chef at Alloro Vineyard, moved to Oregon in the early 2000s searching for seasonal farm-to-table cooking. Emphasizing sustainability and flavor in each meal, she sources ingredients from the Alloro farm and a community of local growers. Chef Denali is dedicated to creating dishes that pair in harmony with Alloro Vineyard wines while focused on regionally-inspired cuisine rooted in Italian tradition.